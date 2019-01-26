Aaron Matz, president of Santa Rosa-based APM Homes, said along with the 60 homes he is rebuilding for Coffey Park fire survivors, he has bought about 20 fire lots, mostly located in that same neighborhood.

This winter, his company will offer its first spec house for sale on one of the burned lots. The response from buyers will help him determine whether he can make a profit with the approach.

“If not, we’ll go back to building tract (houses),” he said.

Matz predicted by October perhaps 60 percent of the 5,300 houses burned down in 2017 will be on track for rebuilding. That would still leave over 2,000 other fire lots cleaned of debris but empty.

“The rest is just going to take its time to work its way into the hands of spec builders or owner builders,” he said.

‘A crucial part of our local fabric’

Keith Christopherson, a partner with his wife, Brenda, in Christopherson Builders in Santa Rosa, said his company has acquired roughly a dozen fire lots, but remains focused first on completing the 60 houses it is rebuilding for fire survivors.

Christopherson said he remains interested in buying burned lots that offer the potential for spec houses. Such properties have been difficult to find, though, especially given high construction costs that he considers “flat-out astonishing.”

Christopherson, who in earlier decades built hundreds of homes in Fountaingrove, said the high-end neighborhood is “a crucial part of our local fabric.” The fires there displaced doctors, engineers, CEOs and entrepreneurs. He said rebuilding those homes will help Santa Rosa to recover.

“That’s a part of town that really needs to come back,” he said.

Mark Spaulding, a real estate agent with Compass who represents both fire survivors and builders of spec homes, said 2019 will provide evidence about how profitable it really is for builders to rebuild on fire lots. If they find enough buyers for their new houses, demand likely will increase for the burned lots.

“There’s a lot on the line here for a lot of builders,” Spaulding said.

The same goes for many fire survivors who remain torn between rebuilding or relocating. The only thing certain for them is they have empty charred lots where their houses stood before the flames came. For the Sudduths, who agonized over what to do before ultimately choosing to leave their neighborhood, they are comfortable with their decision eight months ago.

Last fall, Allen Sudduth, a musician and recording engineer, drove through Coffey Park and was pleased to see his old neighborhood’s significant progress. Nonetheless, he recalled leaving to return to his new house in a rural area outside Santa Rosa and thinking, “I am so grateful to be going home.”

You can reach Robert Digitale, who recently retired after nearly 40 years at the newspaper, at rdigit9@yahoo.com. On Twitter @rdigit.

For a neighborhood breakdown of lot listings and sales, click the arrow below left on the map.