Cal Fire: Private equipment, not PG&E, caused Tubbs fire

Cal Fire has announced that the 2017 Tubbs fire was ignited by a private electrical system adjacent to a residential structure and not PG&E equipment as had been widely suspected in the inferno’s wake.

The long-awaited findings were made public just after noon Thursday in a Cal Fire news release that also said investigators found no violation of state law related to the cause of the wildfire.

The devastating Oct. 8, 2017 blaze near Calistoga swept across the Mayacamas Mountains into Santa Rosa, burning 36,807 acres, destroying 5,636 structures and killing 22 people. It was the most destructive blaze in California history at the time, a marker now held by the deadly Camp fire last year in Butte County.

Cal Fire’s conclusion is the result of a 16-month investigation that looked as much at what didn’t cause the fire as what did. Investigators noted in the state’s report that the Tubbs fire destroyed key pieces of electrical equipment at the fire’s origin on a 10-acre property off Bennett Lane north of Calistoga. Examining burn patterns, witness statements and other evidence, the lead investigator determined “it is unlikely PG&E equipment is responsible for causing the Tubbs fire,” according to the partly redacted 80-page report.

Cal Fire spokesman Michael Mohler said the investigation was one of Cal Fire’s most extensive, requiring “several thousand hours” of work and an origin area mostly destroyed by fire.

“From our investigator’s opinion it came from a private system. It did not come from a public system,” said Mohler.

Cal Fire’s finding validates a defense PG&E has mounted in court and regulatory filings. It represents a stunning setback for the thousands of survivors who filed suit against PG&E in the wake of the 2017 Northern California fires, which stretched from Sonoma County to Yuba County in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

Also suing PG&E over the fires are the city of Santa Rosa and Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino and Napa counties.

In a statement that referenced first the loss of life and property from the Tubbs fire, PG&E noted it had been cleared by state investigators but said its many challenges remained significant. Before Thursday, it’s potential wildfire liability linked to wildfires in 2017 and 2018 was estimated at over $30 billion.

“Without question, the loss of life, homes and businesses during these devastating wildfires is heartbreaking, and we remain focused on helping affected communities recover and rebuild,” the utility’s statement said. “The safety of our customers and the communities we serve is our most important responsibility, and we are committed to assessing our infrastructure to further enhance safety and help protect all of the customers we serve from the ever-increasing threat of wildfires.”

The utility giant, California’s largest, has announced plans to file for bankruptcy, in large part because of the liability related to its ties to destructive fires, a situation that hasn’t changed, it noted.

“Regardless of today’s announcement, PG&E still faces extensive litigation, significant potential liabilities and a deteriorating financial situation, which was further impaired by the recent credit agency downgrades to below investment grade. Resolving the legal liabilities and financial challenges stemming from the 2017 and 2018 wildfires will be enormously complex and will require us to address multiple stakeholder interests, including thousands of wildfire victims and others who have already made claims and likely thousands of others we expect to make claims.”