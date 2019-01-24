Cal Fire: Private equipment, not PG&E, caused Tubbs fire

s
Cal Fire says Tubbs fire caused by private electrical system, not PG&E

JULIE JOHNSON AND MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | January 24, 2019, 12:27PM
| Updated 4 minutes ago.
See special coverage of the first anniversary of the October firestorm here

____

Read Cal Fire's report here

____

Read Cal Fire's report here

Cal Fire has announced that the 2017 Tubbs fire was ignited by a private electrical system adjacent to a residential structure and not PG&E equipment as had been widely suspected in the inferno’s wake.

The long-awaited findings were made public just after noon Thursday in a Cal Fire news release that also said investigators found no violation of state law related to the cause of the wildfire.

The devastating Oct. 8, 2017 blaze near Calistoga swept across the Mayacamas Mountains into Santa Rosa, burning 36,807 acres, destroying 5,636 structures and killing 22 people. It was the most destructive blaze in California history at the time, a marker now held by the deadly Camp fire last year in Butte County.

Cal Fire’s conclusion is the result of a 16-month investigation that looked as much at what didn’t cause the fire as what did. Investigators noted in the state’s report that the Tubbs fire destroyed key pieces of electrical equipment at the fire’s origin on a 10-acre property off Bennett Lane north of Calistoga. Examining burn patterns, witness statements and other evidence, the lead investigator determined “it is unlikely PG&E equipment is responsible for causing the Tubbs fire,” according to the partly redacted 80-page report.

Cal Fire spokesman Michael Mohler said the investigation was one of Cal Fire’s most extensive, requiring “several thousand hours” of work and an origin area mostly destroyed by fire.

“From our investigator’s opinion it came from a private system. It did not come from a public system,” said Mohler.

Cal Fire’s finding validates a defense PG&E has mounted in court and regulatory filings. It represents a stunning setback for the thousands of survivors who filed suit against PG&E in the wake of the 2017 Northern California fires, which stretched from Sonoma County to Yuba County in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

Also suing PG&E over the fires are the city of Santa Rosa and Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino and Napa counties.

In a statement that referenced first the loss of life and property from the Tubbs fire, PG&E noted it had been cleared by state investigators but said its many challenges remained significant. Before Thursday, it’s potential wildfire liability linked to wildfires in 2017 and 2018 was estimated at over $30 billion.

“Without question, the loss of life, homes and businesses during these devastating wildfires is heartbreaking, and we remain focused on helping affected communities recover and rebuild,” the utility’s statement said. “The safety of our customers and the communities we serve is our most important responsibility, and we are committed to assessing our infrastructure to further enhance safety and help protect all of the customers we serve from the ever-increasing threat of wildfires.”

The utility giant, California’s largest, has announced plans to file for bankruptcy, in large part because of the liability related to its ties to destructive fires, a situation that hasn’t changed, it noted.

“Regardless of today’s announcement, PG&E still faces extensive litigation, significant potential liabilities and a deteriorating financial situation, which was further impaired by the recent credit agency downgrades to below investment grade. Resolving the legal liabilities and financial challenges stemming from the 2017 and 2018 wildfires will be enormously complex and will require us to address multiple stakeholder interests, including thousands of wildfire victims and others who have already made claims and likely thousands of others we expect to make claims.”

See special coverage of the first anniversary of the October firestorm here

____

Read Cal Fire's report here

Noreen Evans, a Santa Rosa attorney with Watts Guerra, said her firm represents more than 2,000 individuals suing PG&E related to the 2017 firestorm, including several hundred who lost property in the Tubbs fire. While she said Thursday’s development was disappointing, it was a possibility for which they planned.

“Their report’s not conclusive as a matter of law,” Evans said of Cal Fire’s investigation. “Nothing has changed. We would have of course preferred Cal Fire determine that PG&E equipment caused the Tubbs fire, but we always knew it was a possibility that they wouldn’t, which is why we conducted our investigation from the outset.”

Former Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey, who led the city during the fires and through the first year of recovery, said Cal Fire’s conclusion took him by surprise and will take some time to set in.

“What it reminds us is that we all have to figure out a better way to live with our need for electricity,” Coursey said. “Whether it’s a private property or a public utility, the impacts can be the same.”

Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin, who lost her Oakmont home in the Nuns fire, said she couldn’t speculate on the county’s next steps regarding its lawsuit against PG&E.

The Board of Supervisors opted last year to sue PG&E seeking tens of millions of dollars in damages to clear debris, rebuild infrastructure and develop safety measures to prevent future disasters.

Earlier: PG&E points again to private equipment as cause of Tubbs fire
Then and now from above: A changed Sonoma County one year after the fires
Interactive map: The Tubbs fire's deadly path hour by hour

Gorin, the board’s vice chairwoman, said the board would likely discuss it in closed session once county counsel and investigators had read Cal Fire’s report in-depth.

But she said the determination about the Tubbs fire cause casts uncertainty over rebuilding efforts in the county for many fire survivors who have also sued PG&E.

“Almost 100 percent of us are under-insured and we either have small insurance gaps or large insurance gaps,” Gorin said. “Many folks trying to figure out how to move forward have been speculating that some settlement might help them recover from their insurance gaps and they might more easily afford the rebuild … I can only speculate that a number of folks will choose not to move forward with rebuilding simply because they can’t afford to cover a couple hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars in insurance gaps.”

The state’s finding on the Tubbs fire was the most widely-anticipated in its examination of the October 2017 firestorm that swept across at the North Bay, consuming 6,200 homes and killing 40 people. Cal Fire investigators have determined PG&E power equipment was responsible for starting at least 17 of those major fires.

PG&E officials admitted to regulators in late 2017 that at least some of the damaged equipment found near the origin of the Tubbs fire, as well as two other fires that ravaged Sonoma and Napa counties, was theirs.

Yet PG&E concluded it was privately owned and maintained equipment branching off its own power pole to a rural residential property on Bennett Lane north of Calistoga that triggered the Tubbs fire, according to a utility court filing earlier this month.

“The evidence supports the conclusion that this equipment, located beyond PG&E’s service delivery point, was planned, designed, installed, maintained and operated by third parties, not PG&E,” the utility stated in its report. “After the service delivery point, and therefore after the point at which PG&E had legal responsibility for operation … Ms. (Ann) Zink owned and maintained private electrical equipment.”

Michael Andrews, who PG&E identified as the property’s caretaker, was responsible for maintenance of power equipment on the property but had no electrical training and was not licensed for the work, according to the court filing.

In February 2017, he authorized repair work on a power pole on the property that was completed by a Kelseyville-based general engineering contractor who also lacked an electrical license from the state, according to the court filing.

“Based on the evidence that PG&E has reviewed to date, we believe that customer-owned equipment may have been the cause of the Tubbs fire,” the company said in a statement earlier this month.

Neither Zink, the landowner, who now lives in Riverside, or Andrews, the caretaker, could immediately be reached Thursday. Zink has previously said that the property was unoccupied at the time of the Tubbs fire.

State Sen. Bill Dodd, whose district includes parts of the Tubbs burn area, said the newly announced finding “underscores the idea that we all have a role to play in wildfire prevention.”

“Regardless, it doesn’t negate the systemwide issues plaguing PG&E and the need for change in its leadership and culture,” Dodd, D-Napa, said in a written statement. “Afterall, Cal Fire previously found PG&E responsible for over a dozen Northern California wildfires and the cause of others remains under investigation.”

“We still need to understand what this means for PG&E’s financial health and whether it will continue to pursue bankruptcy protection,” Dodd said. “As always, my priority will be on preventing future wildfires and protecting Californians from unfair utility rate increases.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for more on this story.

Staff writers Kevin Fixler, Hannah Beausang, Alexandria Bordas and Julie Johnson contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

