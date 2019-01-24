Cal Fire: Private equipment, not PG&E, caused Tubbs fire

(1 of ) Residents of the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa sift through a relative's home that was destroyed in the Tubbs fire on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (KENT PORTER/ PD)
(2 of ) The Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa was devastated by the Tubbs fire, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD)
(3 of ) The Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa after being destroyed by the Tubbs fire on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. (KENT PORTER/ PD)
(4 of ) Looking down Kerry Lane in Coffey Park, nothing is left standing after the October wildfires that tore through the neighborhood. Photo taken Oct. 12, 2017. (CHAD SURMICK/ PD)
(5 of ) From left, Rick Olcese, Ty Knapp and Ariana Olcese search for the Olcese family cats in their razed Larkfield neighborhood on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. (KENT PORTER/ PD)
(6 of ) At the Larkfield home of Richard Vignone, his son and a few PG&E workers look to see what was salvageable after the Tubbs fire on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. (KENT PORTER/ PD)
(7 of ) Cal Fire firefighters protect a structure at 1108 Bennett Lane and Highway 128 in Napa County close to the origin of the Tubbs fire, Sunday Oct. 8, 2017. The house later burned to the ground. The home was among the first to catch fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(8 of ) Cal Fire reports that the Tubbs fire started adjacent to a home at 1128 Bennett Lane in Calistoga. A privately-owned wooden pole distributed power throughout the rural property, not PG&E equipment.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the results of an investigation that found Pacific Gas & Electric was not responsible for the Tubbs Fire, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. State fire investigators released a report Thursday saying the deadly 2017 wildfire that scorched Napa and Sonoma counties was caused by a privately maintained electric lines. Newsom said it will be up to PG&E to decide whether to move ahead with a planned bankruptcy. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
(12 of ) A Cazadero firefighter struggles to protect a home from catching fire in Coffey Park, Monday Oct. 9, 2017 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) (Left): Mobile homes in the Journey's End park off Mendocino Aveniue in Santa Rosa on Oct. 10, 2017, right after the Tubbs fire. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD) (Right): Journey's End park almost one year later on Sept. 24, 2018. (KENT PORTER/ PD)
(14 of ) (Left) Damage to the Larkfield/Wikiup area caused by the Tubbs fire. Photo taken Oct. 10, 2017. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD) (Right) Larkfield almost a year later, in a photo taken Sept. 24, 2018. (KENT PORTER/ PD)
(15 of ) A Fountaingrove home in the Fir Ridge neighborhood, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa, burned by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(16 of ) A home being rebuilt in the Fir Ridge neighborhood of Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(17 of ) Rincon Ridge in Fountaingrove, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa, burned by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(18 of ) Rincon Ridge in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, bordered by Millbrook and Parkgarden Drive. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(19 of ) Crown Hill Drive in Fountaingrove, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa, burned by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(20 of ) The Crown Hill neighborhood in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(21 of ) Damage to Cardinal Newman High School caused by the Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa, CA. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) Cardinal Newman High School, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(23 of ) Homes on Sky Farm Drive in the middle of the frame is decimated, as is the rest of Fountaingrove, Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(24 of ) The backside of Skyfarm Drive in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(25 of ) Rincon Ridge in Fountaingrove, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa, burned by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(26 of ) Rincon Ridge in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(27 of ) Mobile homes in the Journey's End park off Mendocino Ave. in Santa Rosa caused by the Tubbs fire. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(28 of ) Journey's End Mobile Home Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(29 of ) Near the top of Skyfarm Drive in Fountaingrove, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa, burned by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(30 of ) Skyfarm in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(31 of ) Burned homes along Paxton Place and Rincon Ridge Drive in Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa. ( Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
(32 of ) Rincon Ridge in Fountaingrove, left and Fountaingrove Parkway on the right, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(33 of ) Santa Rosa Fire Department's Station 5 in Fountaingrove, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017, destroyed by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(34 of ) Santa Rosa Fire Deartment station 5 in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(35 of ) Orchard Mobile Home Park in Santa Rosa, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(36 of ) Mobile homes being moved in to razed lots at Orchard Mobile Home Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(37 of ) Key sight Technologies damage from the Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(38 of ) Keysight Technologies in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(39 of ) Paradise Ridge winery in Fountaingrove, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa, burned by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(40 of ) Paradise Ridge winery in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(41 of ) Destroyed homes in the Larkfield/Wikiup area caused by the Tubbs fire. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(42 of ) Larkfield, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(43 of ) Damage to the Larkfield/Wikiup area caused by the Tubbs fire. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(44 of ) Mark West Springs Road splits Larkfield, with Old Redwood Highway, bottom, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(45 of ) The Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa was devastated by the Tubbs fire, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD)
(46 of ) Coffey Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(47 of ) Devastation of the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa caused by the Tubbs fire. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(48 of ) Coffey Park looking west Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 201818
(49 of ) Coffey Park in Santa Rosa, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017, damaged by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(50 of ) Hopper Ave, top at Coffey Lane, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(51 of ) The Dogwood Drive area east of Coffey Park was nearly obliterated save for a few homes bordering Banyan Street and Banyan Place, bottom, razed by the Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa. Photograph taken October 25, 2017. Hopper Lane is to the right. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(52 of ) Coffey Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(53 of ) The Brighton Drive area of Larkfield, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(54 of ) The Crown Hill neighborhood in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(55 of ) St. Andrews Drive in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(56 of ) Skyfarm in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(57 of ) Fountaingrove Parkway, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(58 of ) Flintwood Drive at Aaron Drive, in Hidden Valley, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(59 of ) Varenna, bottom, and Villa Capri (being rebuilt) in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(60 of ) The Southridge Drive area of Fountaingrove, bottom, Fir Ridge on the top right at left is Cross Creek and Skyfarm, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(61 of ) Cleared homesites on either side of Fountaingrove Parkway, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(62 of ) Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(63 of ) The Crown Hill neighborhood in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(64 of ) The Crown Hill neighborhood in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(65 of ) Footings are poured for a rebuild on Sage Hill Place in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(66 of ) Coffey Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(67 of ) Cross creek in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(68 of ) Coffey Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(69 of ) Coffey Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(70 of ) Coffey Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(71 of ) Coffey Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(72 of ) Coffey Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(73 of ) Coffey Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(74 of ) Hopper Ave. in Coffey Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(75 of ) Coffey Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(76 of ) Coffey Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(77 of ) Hopper Ave. middle, bisects Coffey Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018