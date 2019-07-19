'Mayor of Bodega Bay' Patty Ginochio opened kitchen to wildfire refugees

The North Bay Spirit award was developed in partnership with The Press Democrat and Comcast NBCU to celebrate people who make a difference in our communities. In addition to highlighting remarkable individuals, the North Bay Spirit program aims to encourage volunteerism, raise visibility of nonprofit organizations and create a spirit of giving. Read about a new North Bay Spirit recipient every month in the Sonoma Life section.

The steady glare of headlights in the early morning hours of Oct. 9, 2017 was the first sign of what lay ahead for the coastal village of Bodega Bay, as hundreds of people fleeing wildfires sought safe harbor on the Sonoma Coast.

Over the days that followed, some 3,000 refugees struggled to find their footing amid the chaos and fear of the firestorm, most arriving on the coast empty-handed and in desperate need of basics like food, clothing and a place to lay their heads.

Into the void stepped Patty Ginochio, whose home sits on the slope above Highway 1 and Schoolhouse Beach, affording a view of the pre-dawn procession into town and firsthand recognition of the exigency of the situation.

Vehicles were squeezed into every parking lot and turnout along the coast, parked haphazardly halfway off the roads, their occupants dazed, some clad in pajamas, all aimless and uncertain about what to do next.

Within hours, Ginochio’s Kitchen, a small family-run, harbor-front restaurant, was “jam-packed full of refugees” getting breakfast plates, hot drinks and doses of news about the region’s fires on the kitchen television.

Ginochio, 59, would soon find herself leading a larger community relief effort with comrades-in-arms from around Bodega Bay, centered at the local grange and kick-started by funds raised just weeks earlier for a newly minted nonprofit called the Waves of Compassion Foundation, created to host a local twice-a-month food bank.

Ginochio, a founding director, also is a founding member of the local Community Emergency Response Team and deployed the mobile Red Cross shelter stationed in town for the wildfire refugees, arranging for additional cots and blankets and helping to mobilize an impressive supply drive.

A massive food-delivery system was put together through the Ceres Project in Sebastopol and Blue Water Bistro in Bodega Harbour to serve evacuees placed in campgrounds and resorts around the area.

It was an all-hands-on-deck operation, but one in which Ginochio played a critical, coordinating role, taking advantage of her community network and utilizing skills honed over a decadeslong professional career in global relocation services.

Everyday heroes

Ginochio is this month’s recipient of the North Bay Spirit Award, a joint project of The Press Democrat and Comcast to honor everyday heroes for hands-on community service that goes above and beyond normal volunteering.

The award puts a spotlight on people who come up with creative solutions to community problems and go all-in for a cause with a leadership style that inspires others to step up.

That’s exactly what admirers say of Ginochio, whose nominations were numerous.

“Patty is inclusive, and she builds organizations and builds commitments, and brings everybody in,” said Assistant Fire Chief Steve Herzberg.

From her longtime service on the Chamber of Commerce board to her leadership in CERT and the Waves of Compassion, Ginochio has put years into advocating for the town’s interests and its people.

Since 2016, she has provided informal leadership to the Bodega Bay Collaborative, a loosely organized collective that represents different constituencies in the unincorporated village of about 1,000 people, designed to improve communication within the community and to the outside world.

It includes leaders and representatives of the local chamber, the grange, the fisherman’s festival, commercial fishermen, the UC Davis marine lab, local schools, the fire district, the community center and interested citizens who gather to develop positions they want to represent to the larger world.