s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

President Trump tells AP he won't accept blame if GOP loses House

CATHERINE LUCEY, JONATHAN LEMIRE AND ZEKE MILLER
ASSOCIATED PRESS | October 17, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

WASHINGTON — Facing the prospect of bruising electoral defeat in congressional elections, President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he won't accept the blame if his party loses control of the House in November, arguing his campaigning and endorsements have helped Republican candidates.

In a wide-ranging interview three weeks before Election Day, Trump told The Associated Press he senses voter enthusiasm rivaling 2016 and he expressed cautious optimism that his most loyal supporters will vote even when he is not on the ballot.

The AP asked Trump "if Republicans were to lose control of the House on November 6th — or a couple of days later depending on how long it takes to count the votes — do you believe you bear some responsibility for that?"

"No, I think I'm helping people," Trump said.

Elaborating, Trump added: "And I will say that we have a very big impact. I don't believe anybody's ever had this kind of an impact. They would say that in the old days that if you got the support of a president or if you've got the support of somebody it would be nice to have, but it meant nothing, zero. Like literally zero. Some of the people I've endorsed have gone up 40 and 50 points just on the endorsement."

Trump spoke on a range of subjects, defending Saudi Arabia from growing condemnation over the case of a missing journalist, accusing his longtime attorney Michael Cohen of lying under oath and flashing defiance when asked about the insult — "Horseface" — he hurled at Stormy Daniels, the porn actress who accuses him of lying about an affair.

Asked if it was appropriate to insult a woman's appearance, Trump responded, "You can take it any way you want."

Throughout much of the nearly 40-minute interview, he sat, arms crossed, in the Oval Office behind the Resolute Desk, flanked by top aides, including White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and communications director Bill Shine. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway listened from a nearby sofa.

The interview came as Trump's administration was being urged to pressure Saudi Arabia to account for the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Instead, Trump offered a defense for the U.S. ally, warning against a rush to judgment, like with what happened with his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault.

"Well, I think we have to find out what happened first," Trump said. "Here we go again with, you know, you're guilty until proven innocent. I don't like that. We just went through that with Justice Kavanaugh. And he was innocent all the way."

Weeks away from the midterms, Democrats are hopeful about their chances to recapture the House, while Republicans are increasingly confident they can hold control of the Senate.

Trump has been campaigning aggressively in a blitz of rallies aimed at firing up his base. He said he believes he's doing his job, but allowed he has heard from some of his supporters who say they may not vote this November.

"I'm not running," he said. "I mean, there are many people that have said to me ... 'I will never ever go and vote in the midterms because you're not running and I don't think you like Congress.'" He added: "Well, I do like Congress."

If Democrats take the House and pursue impeachment or investigations — including seeking his long-hidden tax returns — Trump said he will "handle it very well."

Most Popular Stories
Man killed in solo-car crash near Windsor
Passion for animals behind Sebastopol veterinarian's work investigating abuse
Sonoma County’s condo sales fall to lowest level in a decade
Locals turn out to deliver funds for The Pony Express
Fire breaks out at industrial building in southwest Santa Rosa

The president declared he was unconcerned about other potential threats to his presidency. He accused Cohen of lying when testifying under oath that the president coordinated on a hush-money scheme to buy Daniels' silence.

Trump on Tuesday declared the allegation "totally false." But in entering a plea deal with Cohen in August, federal prosecutors signaled that they accepted his recitation of facts and account of what occurred.

Trump said that Washington lawyer Pat Cipollone will serve as his next White House counsel and that he hoped to announce a replacement for U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in the next week or two. He again repeated his frustration with Attorney General Jeff Sessions over the special counsel investigation, saying he could "fire him whenever I want to fire him, but I haven't said that I was going to."

On the ongoing Russia investigation, Trump defended his son Donald Trump Jr. for a Trump Tower meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer offering damaging information about Democrat Hillary Clinton. Trump called his son a "good young guy" and said he did what any political aide would have done.

Trump again cast doubt on climate change, suggesting, incorrectly, that the scientific community was evenly split on the existence of climate change and its causes. There are "scientists on both sides of the issue," Trump said.

"But what I'm not willing to do is sacrifice the economic well-being of our country for something that nobody really knows," Trump said.

He added: "I have a natural instinct for science, and I will say that you have scientists on both sides of the picture."

Asked about his wartime leadership, Trump acknowledged that he has not brought U.S. troops home from conflict zones overseas and that there are more Americans serving in harm's way now than when he took office.

"It's not a lot more. It's a little bit more," he said.

Saying he's trying to preserve "safety at home," Trump added that if there are areas where people are threatening the U.S., "I'm going to have troops there for a period of time."

Trump increased U.S. troop totals in Afghanistan by about 4,000 last year.

The president engaged on several other topics, including:

— He said he has given no consideration to pardoning Paul Manafort, his former campaign chairman who was convicted of numerous financial crimes.

— He suggested that his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would happen after next month's midterm elections and would likely not be in the United States.

— He broke with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposed changes to Social Security to control the deficit.

— And he defended his decision to break from his predecessors and not yet visit a military base in a combat zone, claiming it was not "overly necessary."

Repeatedly stressing what he saw as the achievements of his first two years, Trump said he'd be seeking another term because there was "always more work to do."

"The new motto is Keep America Great," Trump said. "I don't want somebody to destroy it because I can do a great job, but the wrong person coming in after me sitting right at this desk can destroy it very quickly if they don't do the right thing. So no, I'm definitely running."

___

Associated Press writer Colleen Long contributed to this report.

Read the transcript of the AP interview at: http://apne.ws/qTbznl8

Most Popular Stories
Man killed in solo-car crash near Windsor
Passion for animals behind Sebastopol veterinarian's work investigating abuse
Sonoma County’s condo sales fall to lowest level in a decade
Locals turn out to deliver funds for The Pony Express
20 things we'll miss most about Michelle Marie's Patisserie
Fire breaks out at industrial building in southwest Santa Rosa
Customers buy out donut shop to give owner time with ailing wife
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
Show Comment