Bush: What we keep getting wrong about mass shootings

There is a special kind of stupidity that approaches terrible and repeating problems with an obstinate assurance of what the answer will or won’t be.

Or maybe it’s cynicism — just digging in against any sort of movement that might be politically dangerous, even if it promises to break the paralysis of doing nothing repeatedly.

By now, with more than 200 mass shootings since Columbine and already 33 this year, we have to acknowledge that we are a deeply unwell nation. Or at least we are a nation cultivating terribly unwell people with the nihilistic will to kill all in their paths.

Motive isn’t really sortable. Yes, racism has emerged as an important theme. But mass shootings come with or without ostensible motives. We’re guessing each time another one occurs at what exactly drove the killer. Often, once the facts are settled, we’re wrong.

What these shootings mostly have in common is the presence of a disturbed (generally white, generally young) man and a powerful weapon.

An honest assessment of how to prevent these killings has to look at both elements and try to understand (a) what in our culture is creating monsters, and (b) what do we do about the easy access to the weapons they use to kill people.

These are social and political questions that we could begin to answer if we were willing to do so honestly.

The guns question is turning, and with each shooting it has become harder for Second Amendment absolutists to defend the kind of broad access to high-powered military-style semi-automatic rifles. In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott is left with a series of increasingly embarrassing tweets celebrating the kinds of weapons that most of us now associate first with wanton murder. Sen. Ted Cruz, meanwhile, is stumbling through Twitter about how “We need to do MUCH more to stop violent criminals & those w/ dangerous mental illness BEFORE they murder.”

He’s not wrong about that. He just refuses to consider the other half of the problem in the name of what he has made a religious, versus a political, matter. He throws around Bible verses in defense of the AR-15, citing Exodus 22:2, which justifies killing a burglar in your house as long as it’s at night. That might appeal to a certain constituency. But it does nothing to draw most Americans into the conversation or to advance this genuine human crisis toward a political solution.

Abbott has apparently realized the politics are shifting and is rolling out a plan to address mass shootings, although the details aren’t yet known. He understands though that with each new horror, Americans become more inclined toward greater restrictions. That’s a normal and healthy human response. Most of us come to realize why hot stoves burn. With guns, there are obvious, easy compromises with background checks, red flag laws and limits on magazine capacity that a more serious political class would have already engaged. (Although tougher background checks may be harder to propose as a solution after Odessa. The gunman there failed a background check but was able to get his hands on a rifle anyway.)

Tougher proposals will surely follow whatever Abbott puts forward as less secure politicians realize the unteneability of defending the gun access America has now.