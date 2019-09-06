PD Editorial: Don’t let the state undermine your local newspaper

In 1996, California lawmakers rushed to pass electricity deregulation ahead of an artificial deadline. The unintended consequences included substantially higher energy bills for consumers and rolling blackouts as Enron and other unscrupulous companies manipulated the system.

With another artificial deadline approaching, Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers are intent on upending the job market in the world’s fifth- largest economy.

Some of the consequences already are clear.

We’ll start with our industry. If Assembly Bill 5 becomes law, newspaper carriers will be reclassified as employees instead of independent contractors, as they have been for generations. It’s likely that some papers will close. Others will scale back or eliminate home delivery. For those subscribers still able to get a newspaper delivered, costs will increase substantially.

Newspapers serve a critical function in our democracy: reporting on current events and holding elected officials accountable. But the industry is struggling financially, and our government shouldn’t be making matters worse.

The impacts of AB 5 aren’t limited to newspaper carriers. The tow truck drivers who work with AAA and other insurance companies could lose their contracts — and motorists may lose access to roadside assistance through their insurer. Also at risk are janitors, construction workers and other tradesmen, software coders, therapists, personal trainers, translators, even exotic dancers. They, too, are independent contractors — people working side gigs or running their own small businesses.

AB 5 nominally codifies a state Supreme Court ruling that established a three-part test to distinguish independent contractors from statutory employees. But the bill by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, goes further, adding expenses that threaten to upset not only the emerging gig economy but traditional employment relationships.

Gonzalez has granted a handful of exemptions, including surgeons and physicians, accountants, stock brokers and real estate sales people.

Despite requests from The Press Democrat and other publishers, newspaper carriers haven’t been exempted. It’s true they aren’t kids on bikes anymore. But most carriers have second jobs, and many deliver multiple publications. Under longstanding state regulations, carriers can choose their routes and negotiate fees. AB 5 would limit their opportunities while driving up costs for newspapers and, ultimately, subscribers.

As presently drafted, the bill also would restrict the use of freelance articles and photos, potentially stifling voices.

AB 5 has strong backing from organized labor and primarily targets companies like Uber, Lyft and Doordash that rely almost entirely on independent contractors. But its impacts are far broader, and those seeking exemptions are asked to fill out a form and submit it not to Gonzalez but to the California Labor Federation.

The debate has been heated, but Newsom ducked questions about the issue for most of the year. He threw his support behind AB 5 on Labor Day. To get his message out to a large audience, he turned to — ironically — a newspaper, submitting an op-ed to the Sacramento Bee.

AB 5 supporters say they want to protect workers. OK, but not every independent contractor wants, or needs, to be a full-fledged employee. For newspapers, and for subscribers, the consequences of AB 5 can’t be overstated. Without exemptions for carriers and freelance writers, there will be fewer voices, fewer watchdogs — in short, less independent journalism and a less informed public.

Please urge Newsom (gov.ca.gov) and your representatives (findyourrep.legislature.ca.gov) to exempt newspapers from AB 5.

