Swanson: Youth football — and warnings — will march on

In the latest push to make football safer without completely robbing it of its violence, Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed the California Youth Football Act, which aims to prevent injuries, especially concussions. Once it takes effect in 2021, the law will limit the duration and frequency of full-contact play in practices. According to its advocates, the law will help parents protect their children and create a more consistent regulatory environment across youth football.

“The California Youth Football Act represents a new era for youth tackle football,” said Joe Rafter, president of the pro-youth football California Youth Football Alliance, “with a focus on safety and performance that will pave the way for future generation of Americans to continue benefiting from the sport.”

While this might seem like a landmark development, the measure in many ways simply continues a very long, very repetitive conversation.

For more than a century, parents have fretted about the dangers of their children playing football. During the periods when this angst peaked, politicians and reformers tinkered with football’s rules and equipment, usually doing just enough to calm things down so kids could continue to play.

The debate over football is a vexing one, because everyone basically agrees that the game is dangerous. But on the matters of how dangerous it is and whether the risks involved are worth it, there is wide disagreement. The California Youth Football Alliance, for instance, makes the case that football provides such great “intellectual, emotional, social, and physical development benefits” that the sport simply cannot be lost. This sense of football as essential to American character-building explains why this pushback-debate-tinkering cycle keeps repeating itself, even though football remains basically the same: a game built around violent collisions that pose inherent health risks.

While research verifying the dangers of concussions is new, parents have always worried about their sons playing football. No one captured this long-standing parental concern better than President Theodore Roosevelt. Roosevelt has been credited with saving football because of his role in spurring the development of the NCAA. And yet he was deeply conflicted about the sport — especially when it came to his own child.

In a 1903 letter to his 15-year-old son, Ted Jr., Roosevelt waffled over whether the teen’s participation in football was a good idea.

“I am delighted to have you play football. I believe in rough, manly sports,” the president wrote. But he tempered his enthusiasm elsewhere in the letter. “Now I should not in the least object to your being laid up … But I am by no means sure that it is worth your while to run the risk of being laid up for the sake of playing in the second squad.” While he was willing to defer to his son’s desire to play, in a second letter a week later, Roosevelt reiterated that it was “a little silly” for his son to risk getting “smashed” to play at the level he was playing.

Roosevelt’s doubts were typical in an era in which enthusiasm for the violent sport clashed with parental worry about that violence affecting their own children in youth and college football. Like Roosevelt, scores of parents pondered whether the risks of youth football were worth the gains as organized football grew in the United States throughout the first half of the 20th century.