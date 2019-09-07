The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“Tonight’s last word is ‘apologize.’ ”
BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa
“So whatever happened to ‘alternative facts’ anyway?”
JACK BAUMAN, Windsor
“It was a fierce mental cage fight between journalistic integrity and political expediency. Expediency won.”
MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa
“When the first word is ‘if,’ the last word probably will be ‘retraction.’ ”
SCOTT TREDWELL, Advance, N.C.
“As of tonight, we’re changing the show’s name to ‘Rumor Central.’ ”
MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Va.