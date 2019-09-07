The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Tonight’s last word is ‘apologize.’ ”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“So whatever happened to ‘alternative facts’ anyway?”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“It was a fierce mental cage fight between journalistic integrity and political expediency. Expediency won.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“When the first word is ‘if,’ the last word probably will be ‘retraction.’ ”

SCOTT TREDWELL, Advance, N.C.

“As of tonight, we’re changing the show’s name to ‘Rumor Central.’ ”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Va.