PD Editorial: California leaves money on the table in fight against hunger

Too many Californians go to bed hungry, unsure of where their next meal might come from. According to the California Association of Food Banks, 4.6 million residents face food insecurity issues — 1.7 million of them children. The worst part is that many of those stomachs needn’t be empty.

California loses out on nearly $2 billion in federal funding every year because it has been unable to sign up all its eligible residents for food stamps. Only 72% of eligible residents were enrolled in CalFresh in 2016.

Food insecurity is a real problem in Sonoma County, where one out of every five children lives in poverty. According to the Sonoma County Hunger Index, 58,000 families in 2017 made ends meet by skipping meals.

This in one of the wealthiest states in the nation. So, with the need so great, why is it so hard to get hungry Californians the assistance they need — the assistance the federal government stands ready to offer?

A big part of the problem appears to be that the state food assistance program is managed at the county level. That creates huge variations in the ease of applying. Depending on which county you live in, applying can be either “incredibly easy” or “unnecessarily complicated and onerous,” state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, told CalMatters.

Only nine other states have such an unwieldy system. In California, it means participation rates vary from 97% in Fresno County to 52% in Contra Costa County.

Efforts to reform the system, including a bill by Wiener to require more state oversight and technical assistance, have failed. Even when county officials across the state have made concerted efforts to increase participation, results haven’t always been promising.

In 2017, for example, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors set a goal to increase enrollment by 70,000 households over two years. The application process was simplified, and outreach was increased. Despite all the effort, the county fell dismally short of its goal, signing up only 3,000 more households. County residents lose out on hundreds of millions of dollars in federal food assistance as a result.

Part of the problem, advocates and administrators have learned, is not just signing up eligible residents, but keeping them in the system. Los Angeles County processed nearly 900,000 applications for new CalFresh households in two years — but about the same number dropped out.

Some of California’s poorer counties can’t afford to pay the 15% of administrative costs for the program it is supposed to cover, much less hire additional staff and put extra resources into the process. That leaves these counties short-staffed and makes the application process harder and longer.

California’s strong economy has helped decrease the number of residents eligible for nutrition assistance, but CalFresh still remains woefully underfunded. The Legislature could help alleviate that with more funding and by making the application process easier and more consistent across the state.

State leaders like to tout our booming economy — the fifth largest economy globally, as we’ve all heard countless times. But even that economy can’t lift all of California’s residents out of poverty and can’t ensure that no child has to go to sleep hungry. More must be done.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.