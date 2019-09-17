Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Denying citizenship

EDITOR: Children born abroad to American service personnel may not automatically be granted U.S. citizenship as before (“New citizenship policy for military,” Aug. 29). These rules make me quite uneasy.

First of all, I am 70 years old. My American-born father from Mallard, Iowa, served in the Pacific during World War II and later as part of the occupation forces of Austria, where he met and married my German mother. My birth certificate is a “Report of Child Born Abroad of (an) American Parent(s) at the 110th Station Hospital, US Army, Vienna, Austria.” My mother soon after became a naturalized American citizen. I was automatically an American due to my dad.

It is appalling that these shifting definitions of citizenship could affect us all. At what point do I become an “alien” because of my family history? Would Sen. John McCain today be considered an American because of his birth in Panama? Who is the next “undesirable” to be excluded from citizenship?

Finally, my son served honorably in the U.S. Army (killed in action on Aug. 25, 2005), and I have family members in the Army, Coast Guard and Navy. We are a loyal and proud American family by any definition.

MARY SHEA

Sonoma

Prefab buildings

EDITOR: On Sept. 9, the paper had two stories on hotels being built in Sonoma County — two currently under construction in Santa Rosa (“New hotels proliferate”) and one to be built in Petaluma (“Courtyard Marriot is first project at Riverfront”). And what do two of these hotels have in common? They are being built with prefab construction and assembled onsite. That saves money and time, especially with construction costs high from lack of construction resources and the rebuilding of homes burned in the 2017 fires.

Yet when I write to the Santa Rosa City Council to suggest prefab housing, it seems to fall on deaf ears. I never get any feedback on the suggestion, as if it is illegal in Santa Rosa.

One of the big issues with governments in the Bay Area is the lack of focus on costs. It’s always another sales tax or bond issue to solve the problem.

There is a lot of open land in the western area of Santa Rosa to build affordable housing. Perhaps the city should approach the owners and consider government surplus for affordable housing.

Getting real affordable housing built sooner than later (or never) should be the focus of the City Council.

ANDREW SMITH

Santa Rosa

Don’t blame PG&E

EDITOR: The Tubbs fire wasn’t started by PG&E. Accidents happen, and climate change winds caused the fire to spread. Find a solution, not a scapegoat.

You must have insurance to buy a car license. Should homeowners insurance be mandatory, or should they rely on PG&E’s insurance to cover their loss?

The Public Utilities Commission could insist that PG&E have more insurance coverage. If PG&E put all overhead wires underground and hired contractors to trim the trees near the 100,000 miles of overhead power lines, it would take many years to accomplish.

Or we could upgrade the equipment the fire department has. Aircraft could be available on short notice to drop water or retardant material to help contain fires and limit their chance of spreading.