Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
September 11, 2019, 12:03AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

No more SMART taxes

EDITOR: Paul Jolly contends that the people decrying SMART either don’t understand or are “outright ignorant” (“A viable alternative,” Letters, Thursday). He justifies the cost and time overruns by comparing SMART to the widening of the Novato Narrows, also beset by significant cost overruns. His charges are off the mark. Just because another project has been poorly planned doesn’t justify SMART’s poor planning.

He also says that “the pricing of construction projects involves myriad factors, many of which cannot be priced accurately.” I agree, but to be off by a factor of two means that either the planners had no idea what they were up against, or they were just plain dumb. A well-planned and -managed project would take into account those factors by building an overrun margin into the budgeting process.

I note that the SMART board is populated almost exclusively by politicians, none of whom have any expertise planning, budgeting and managing a project as complex as SMART. Can anyone tell me about a project run by politicians that came in on time and on budget? I say no more taxes unless and until management proves it knows how to run a railroad.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

Saving the rainforest

EDITOR: I know I’m one of millions of folks worried about the destruction of the Amazon rainforest. Not only is this global treasure home to countless species of flora and fauna (some of which provide medicine and other precious resources for humans), it sequesters gigatons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Forests are vital in mitigating climate change and providing homes for animals, plants and indigenous communities. I encourage our lawmakers to urge Brazil’s government to stop Amazon deforestation.

We can also choose to boycott businesses that are funding this destruction. We can also urge mega-agribusiness companies to stop clearing more land to grow corn and soy to feed animals (or to raise the animals themselves). Perhaps most effective is choosing to stop eating meat altogether or only purchase it from our local small farmers.

We all play a part in how our ecosystems are treated. By purchasing local, fair-trade and/or sustainable food and household products (like recycled paper), we support the well-being of forests, animals and people. Thanks for speaking up and voting with your dollars.

REBECCA CANRIGHT

Sebastopol

Greenway progress

EDITOR: I’m very happy about the great progress toward the creation of the Santa Rosa Southeast Greenway (“Future of ‘land in limbo’ takes shape,” Aug. 25). The Southeast Greenway will give pedestrians and bicyclists a safe alternative to going up Newanga Avenue, which has become a busy thoroughfare for cars on their way to and from Spring Lake Park.

As for the residents along Newanga Avenue who put up with the car traffic, my hope is the Southeast Greenway will encourage more people to get out of their cars and walk or ride to Spring Lake Park.

JIM McADLER

Santa Rosa

Time for Senate action

EDITOR: The article about Mario de Alba, a Mexican man recovering in an El Paso, Texas, hospital, along with his wife and daughter who also were wounded, underlines the clear and present danger of military assault guns on the streets of America (“Long road to recovery,” Aug. 31).

At present, there are approximately 10 million military assault rifles owned by Americans. It was only by pure luck that this family didn’t die on Aug. 3 when a mentally deranged gunman began firing his AK-47 in an El Paso Walmart store. Twenty-eight other shoppers weren’t so fortunate.

When an AK-47 has a detachable magazine (each magazine carries 30 bullets), it can shoot up to 600 rounds per minute. Although readily bought in any local gun store, the weapon the shooter used was made in Romania. Romania exports about 9,000 such weapons annually to the United States.

If the Senate OKs the background check law passed in the House last February, the president will have to sign it. I pray every day this happens soon.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Point Reyes ranching

EDITOR: I rejoiced when Point Reyes National Seashore was established because it would prevent the place from becoming subdivisions. The park would preserve the place as it was, and that included the ranches.

My family has since hiked and camped at the park, and the presence of ranches hasn’t detracted from our enjoyment. Now people who dislike cattle ranching in general are trying to drive out the ranchers. These are family-run operations, several generations old, and are an asset to our state. They are a legitimate historic part of the park.

MAT KELLER

Occidental

SR’s new hotels

EDITOR: Wow, two new hotels will be operating soon in Santa Rosa — a La Quinta (100 rooms) and a 142-room AC Marriot (“New hotels proliferate,” Monday). The La Quinta will have “affordable “rooms at $150 a night, and its construction is providing jobs for the moment. The Marriot is being built in Idaho, shipped and assembled here in modules. No construction boon here.

Both will have jobs available with pay that will never allow the workers to rent a room in either place. Do the city leaders plan to use the longed-for hotel taxes to help those workers pay rent? Or provide a camping park for those living in campers?

WEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine