Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

No more SMART taxes

EDITOR: Paul Jolly contends that the people decrying SMART either don’t understand or are “outright ignorant” (“A viable alternative,” Letters, Thursday). He justifies the cost and time overruns by comparing SMART to the widening of the Novato Narrows, also beset by significant cost overruns. His charges are off the mark. Just because another project has been poorly planned doesn’t justify SMART’s poor planning.

He also says that “the pricing of construction projects involves myriad factors, many of which cannot be priced accurately.” I agree, but to be off by a factor of two means that either the planners had no idea what they were up against, or they were just plain dumb. A well-planned and -managed project would take into account those factors by building an overrun margin into the budgeting process.

I note that the SMART board is populated almost exclusively by politicians, none of whom have any expertise planning, budgeting and managing a project as complex as SMART. Can anyone tell me about a project run by politicians that came in on time and on budget? I say no more taxes unless and until management proves it knows how to run a railroad.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

Saving the rainforest

EDITOR: I know I’m one of millions of folks worried about the destruction of the Amazon rainforest. Not only is this global treasure home to countless species of flora and fauna (some of which provide medicine and other precious resources for humans), it sequesters gigatons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Forests are vital in mitigating climate change and providing homes for animals, plants and indigenous communities. I encourage our lawmakers to urge Brazil’s government to stop Amazon deforestation.

We can also choose to boycott businesses that are funding this destruction. We can also urge mega-agribusiness companies to stop clearing more land to grow corn and soy to feed animals (or to raise the animals themselves). Perhaps most effective is choosing to stop eating meat altogether or only purchase it from our local small farmers.

We all play a part in how our ecosystems are treated. By purchasing local, fair-trade and/or sustainable food and household products (like recycled paper), we support the well-being of forests, animals and people. Thanks for speaking up and voting with your dollars.

REBECCA CANRIGHT

Sebastopol

Greenway progress

EDITOR: I’m very happy about the great progress toward the creation of the Santa Rosa Southeast Greenway (“Future of ‘land in limbo’ takes shape,” Aug. 25). The Southeast Greenway will give pedestrians and bicyclists a safe alternative to going up Newanga Avenue, which has become a busy thoroughfare for cars on their way to and from Spring Lake Park.

As for the residents along Newanga Avenue who put up with the car traffic, my hope is the Southeast Greenway will encourage more people to get out of their cars and walk or ride to Spring Lake Park.

JIM McADLER

Santa Rosa

Time for Senate action

EDITOR: The article about Mario de Alba, a Mexican man recovering in an El Paso, Texas, hospital, along with his wife and daughter who also were wounded, underlines the clear and present danger of military assault guns on the streets of America (“Long road to recovery,” Aug. 31).