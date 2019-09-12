Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

PG&E claims

EDITOR: The PG&E bankruptcy will almost certainly come to a vote to determine the settlement of claims. This vote occurs if the various parties making claims don’t mutually agree to a settlement. Given that deep-pocketed, PG&E- biased parties are lobbying to limit wildfire victim settlements as much as possible, agreement is unlikely.

Fire victims far outnumber other creditors in the bankruptcy and potentially make up the largest voting bloc. Unfortunately, only about half of fire victims have filed claims against PG&E. This isn’t enough. To protect the interest of all fire victims, whether you have damages or not, you should file a claim (this includes smoke damage claims). It costs nothing, and it’s simple to do. To qualify to vote, victims must file a claim against PG&E prior to Oct. 21.

If you are a Tubbs fire victim, don’t let the Cal Fire report convince you this is a lost cause. Contrary to news reporting, the Cal Fire report didn’t conclusively identify the specific cause or the exact location where the fire started. It also failed to mention specific evidence that ties the fire to PG&E equipment and additional reports of destruction of evidence by PG&E.

Please file a claim, secure your right to vote, and help your neighbors and community recover.

CRAIG DELLES

Santa Rosa

Hotels and housing

EDITOR: As a permitted short-term vacation rental owner in Petaluma, I had trouble understanding The Press Democrat’s cheering the new hotel boom in light of the paper’s ongoing lip service supporting housing (“New hotels proliferate,” Monday).

The paper has a very uneven record of supporting short-term vacation rentals, which provide a real economic boon to owners and the community. Originally, short-term vacation rentals were limited to the few options offered by hotels. The county and the paper could easily discourage the building of hotels, while encouraging that these parcels be directed to housing. Affordable housing goals aren’t promoted at all by the hotel boom. Quite the opposite.

THOMAS BRADLEY

Petaluma

Ghost Ship verdicts

EDITOR: I completely agreed with the verdicts in the Ghost Ship trial (“No convictions in 2016 warehouse fire trial,” Friday).

Now maybe the real culprits can be brought to trial — the city and county who supposedly inspected the warehouse and never followed up, and the firefighters and law enforcement who attended events there and said nothing.

I realize how heartbreaking this must be for families of the victims, and I pray that they can come to grips with this and move on. As for closure, there is no such thing even if the verdicts had been guilty.

KAREN McMILLEN

Santa Rosa

Rail links

EDITOR: I have enjoyed living in Santa Rosa for 23 years. My biggest dislike about Santa Rosa is our isolation from the rest of the Bay Area. Our only choice to San Francisco or Oakland is driving two hours on crowded Highway 101.

Imagine my delight when the SMART train debuted in 2017. I have ridden Caltrain, BART, Amtrak and the Santa Clara light rail, and I have yet to ride a train as safe, clean, comfortable and scenic as SMART.