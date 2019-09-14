Dvorak: Why you should worry if your teen smells like berries, cotton candy or mint

Mint. That’s how the teens are already a step ahead of you on this whole vape thing, Washington Wonderminds.

Vaping can be deadly, we’re learning, with a sixth death linked to the habit announced this week.

So the Trump administration announced that they want to put the kibosh on the wicked marketing scheme to snare a whole generation into addiction by hooking kids on e-cigarettes with flavors like cotton candy, sour double rainbow or blue raspberry razzle dazzle.

That little trend — where some of the packages of vape juice perfectly mimic popular candy — made high school bathrooms everywhere smell like the Willy Wonka factory. For a short time, that’s been an easy tell for teachers.

But kids already figured out how to snow a teacher suspicious of a strawberry shortcake smelling locker room.

“Brah. Just do the mint. They’ll just think you’re chewing gum,” is the current advice among the cracking voice population.

The Joe Camel 2.0 effort is a powerful one, and any move by leaders to quash it should be applauded. It was back in 1997, if you’re old enough to recall, that R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. paid out $10 million to consumers after it was made pretty clear in court that their cartoon Joe Camel campaign was all about growing a new generation of smokers.

Then came the relentless, pummeling mix of lawsuits, government oversight and regulation, taxation and public health campaigns. It was one of the public health triumphs of our time.

In the 1970s and 1980s, between 20 to 30% of high schoolers were regular cigarette smokers. (Anyone remember the smoking area at their high school? Ours was by the metal shop.) By 2018? A mere 7.6% of high schoolers puffed a real tobacco cigarette, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

So a lot of us Gen-X parents thought we dodged a bullet on this one. Our kids HATE smoking. I’ll never forget my sons’ reactions when we went to the Prague years ago for a family wedding, and they acted like a guy was eating a shoe off his plate when they saw a dignified, older man light up a cigarette at the table next to us in a bistro.

“Ewww! Mom! He’s smoking!!!” the kids gasped.

Then e-cigarettes showed up, and the kids seemed equally horrified by the Jimmy Buffet dude at a Chesapeake Bay restaurant sucking on an ornate vaping wand that looked like a metal, wizards wand. (Though I am totally onboard with this as an alternative for any adult currently addicted to tobacco smoking. It’s definitely the lesser of two evils, and I say that as someone married to a former smoker who has been chewing nicotine gum for almost two decades).

When it came to hating all smoking, most American kids heard the antismoking message loud and clear. Statistics showed that kids experimented with e-cigarettes for a couple years. Dabbling in high school seemed to peak in 2015, when about 16% of high schoolers said they were vapers.

The numbers dropped almost 30% by the next year. And it looked like this generation might ditch e-cigs as quickly as they left Maroon 5 or Facebook or Silly Banz.