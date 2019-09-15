Close to Home: Getting fire ready is everyone’s responsibility

Whether you call it weed abatement, vegetation management or just plain old weed-eating, it has to be done. California’s most recent catastrophic wildfires, including the Valley, Carr, Woolsey and Camp fires, all occurred between July and November. No reminder is necessary for the Tubbs, Atlas and Nuns fires that destroyed well over 6,000 homes beginning on Oct. 8, 2017. Wildfire season is here. It is well established and has been extensively publicized that creating a defensible space on your property may save your home from destruction.

The Fourth Supervisorial District block captains, a group of 25 people initially organized by Supervisor James Gore, have been meeting weekly since the October 2017 fires that destroyed our homes. The block captains, along with the community of north county fire survivors who we represent, have been dealing daily with all the issues of fire recovery — from insurance nightmares to finding contractors and researching many aspects of making our community more resilient. The block captains have been relaying to our communities information presented at our weekly meetings with the numerous public and private organizations involved in the recovery effort.

For those in the county who weren’t directly affected, the threat of fire may not be on your radar screen. The block captains are here to sound the alarm that this can happen to you.

You can wake up one morning to find your house destroyed along with all your belongings. Drive around our beautiful county with fire fuel load in mind. It’s scary. Each of us needs to do what we can to clear tall weeds and cut low-lying and dead tree branches. Sonoma County Fire Code Chapter 13A requires that properties of less than 5 acres comply with defensible space measures.

The Cal Fire website outlines the steps to take to allow your home to withstand wildfires. Fire and county officials are out inspecting properties now for Chapter 13A compliance. Take the first step to manage vegetation on your property, and remember to do the work in the cooler mornings and definitely not on red flag days.

Beyond these inspections we owe it to one another to get fuel loads reduced. Many property owners had done the necessary fire prevention work before the October 2017 fire, but a neighbor who had been negligent may have provided fuel that destroyed the responsible property owner’s home. This is our social contract; we’re all in this together and need to join in a community approach. For many of us who were directly affected, this realization of community has been a positive outcome of the October fires.

Do your part and get those weeds mowed and those limbs trimmed back. Follow Cal Fire guidelines to create a real defensible space. Maybe walk over to your neighbor and give them a friendly reminder that could save their home, as well as yours. Start or join a COPE (Citizens Organizing to Prepare for Emergencies) group, and ask your local fire official to come to a neighborhood gathering to talk about fire safety. Create a family emergency plan and make a “go bag” with valuable documents and essential items in case you have to evacuate on short notice. Work with local fire agencies to identify evacuation routes and to identify neighbors who may need extra assistance in an emergency. Look at ways to harden your house by upgrading to fire resistant siding, roofing, eave and window materials.

The Fourth District Block Captains feel responsible to share our lessons learned. Another long fire season is here. Take steps to protect your families and your neighbors. Our county is doing a tremendous job of recovering from the October 2017 fires and making a more resilient community. Please do your part to prepare, because more fires are coming. As we approach the second anniversary of the fires, acknowledge the new normal in which we now live. Fire season is here. We ignore these warnings at our peril.

Barry Hirsch is a Fourth District block captain. He lives in Santa Rosa.