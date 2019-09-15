Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

September 15, 2019, 12:07AM

Mass transit necessary

EDITOR: I was interested to learn that others besides me have suspected that a coordinated campaign against SMART was behind all the anti-SMART letters that appeared in the paper for a while (“SMART like BART,” Letters, Tuesday). As I read through them day after day, I was reminded of the multibillion-dollar international effort by members of the 1% that I had read about to propagandize in favor of right-wing political causes and candidates.

The fact is that, given the science behind global warming, mass transit is a very big part of our future, if we’re going to have a future. That goes for both SMART and Los Angeles to San Francisco high speed rail, among many other projects. It is going to be a very messy and expensive process. We’re going to be pulling out our hair over it. But I don’t see an alternative.

EDWARD MEISSE

Santa Rosa

Lack of housing

EDITOR: All the new hotels will need staffing (“New hotels proliferate,” Monday). Where will they live?

The city or county needs to realize that a tourist destination needs a lot of help, and that help needs an affordable place to live without driving 50 miles.

Someone needs to step up.

NANCY TODD

Santa Rosa

Tax credits

EDITOR: New data from the U.S. Census shows that in 2018, 38 million Americans were below the poverty line. Sadly, the federal tax code is part of the problem. Currently, the code taxes more than 5 million low-wage workers not raising children at home into — or deeper into — poverty. And millions of children in low-income families are left out of the full Child Tax Credit (CTC). Congress could have fixed these problems in the 2017 tax law but chose not to.

Congress is considering another tax bill this fall with lots of benefits for businesses. Workers and families must not be ignored again. The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and CTC are pro-work, pro-family tax credits for people working in low-wage jobs. Together, they lifted 7.9 million Americans above the poverty line in 2018. Expanding the EITC and CTC would ensure our tax code supports low-income Americans struggling to make ends meet.

I urge our members of Congress to uphold the principle that no business tax breaks should be extended or expanded without also expanding the EITC and CTC in the same bill.

NICHOLAS LENCHNER

Santa Rosa

Doggone it

EDITOR: Several weeks ago, my husband and I went to dinner at a fairly pricey restaurant. We sat on the patio, as the weather was nice. Once we were seated, however, we found that the woman at the table next to us had brought her corgi along. Then another couple came out with their dog and was seated close by. At that, the corgi lunged at the other dog, barking wildly and straining at the leash. The dog was dragged back to the table, but the ambiance was destroyed.

It used to be that dogs entered public spaces for legitimate reasons, as in the case of Canine Companions. But now it seems to be the trend to take one’s dog anywhere — grocery stores, movie theaters, airplanes, big box stores. Some people will protest that their dog is needed for “emotional support”; on the other hand, some people are allergic to or fearful of dogs. Who wins here? I know we won’t go back to that restaurant.

I hear many owners refer to their dogs as their babies. But please, especially if you’re going to a restaurant, do what many people with real babies do: Get a sitter.

HOLLY PIERCE

Santa Rosa

Trump and his fans

EDITOR: Let’s review. “Mexico will pay for the wall.” Not. We are, at the expense of military families and national security. “Trade wars are easy to win.” Not. American taxpayers are paying more than $24 billion to ease the loss of income to farmers. “I promise to repeal and replace very, very quickly Obamacare.” Not. Thankfully, we still have the Affordable Care Act. These are just a few of his meaningless rants.

“I’m smarter than all the generals,” “I know more than the scientists,” in both cases more lies, to add to the more than 12,000 told. The man can’t spell or type, “covfefe,” wouldn’t know a homonym if he tripped over one (their, there) and has never admitted making a mistake. Alabama to be hit by Hurricane Dorian.

So is he the stable genius as he likes to say, or is he just arrogant and ignorant? Which leads me to my next question. Are the 38% of voters who still support him also stable geniuses or just arrogant and ignorant?

MARYL LINDAHL

Windsor

Teaching health

EDITOR: Of all the classes we can offer, especially to those going through puberty, the most important is health education (please see the state of California health curriculum framework at the state Department of Education website, cde.ca.gov then “Teaching and Learning”).

The health curriculum framework includes topics such as stress management, resilience, suicide awareness, risk assessment, violence, drug abuse, nutrition, eating disorders, sleep, disease, personal responsibility and more. Students would practice positive communication, decision-making, goal setting and accessing valid information. Puberty and adolescence are critical times in a life. In these formative years our kids deserve all the help that we can offer.

There is no question that all stakeholders (parents, teachers, administrators, policymakers and community members) want the best for our students. As a science teacher, it puzzles me that health education isn’t mandatory in every middle and high school. Perhaps if there were state standardized tests for health, as there are for math, English and science, all students would have equal access to it.

Contact your local school district office to find out about your child’s access to health education.

LINN BRINER

Glen Ellen

