Bruni: Up, up, up with Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren didn’t have her best debate Thursday night, nor was she the most poetic or passionate candidate on that overcrowded stage. Beto O’Rourke, describing the toll of gun violence, forged a moment more poignant than any of hers. Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker had better one-liners. Pete Buttigieg’s beautifully shaped final answer put hers, delivered just a few minutes earlier, almost immediately out of my mind.

But Warren demonstrated precisely why she has been on an upward trajectory in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination and why that trajectory is likely to continue.

She showed how canny she can be. How cunning.

Criticism came her way, and she brushed it off like so much lint.

Perhaps most crucially, she was evasive, which isn’t a noble quality but is as essential as any other when you’re running for office. Idealism puts you in play. Slipperiness gets you the prize.

I’ll come back to that last observation, but first: Afghanistan. Warren’s reputation isn’t staked on foreign-policy expertise. She focuses more on domestic issues than on international ones.

But when she was asked whether she would pull remaining U.S. troops out of Afghanistan no matter the state of the conflict there, she emphatically said yes, then gave an explanation that was its own miniature master class in political communication.

She established authority by noting that she had traveled there — in the company of Sen. John McCain, no less — and that she had grilled and listened hard to generals from her perch on the Senate’s Armed Services Committee.

She framed her misgivings about this particular military engagement in accessible, relatable terms, saying that she would repeatedly ask military leaders “what winning looks like” and “no one can describe it.”

Then came the finishing touch, which made clear that hers wasn’t merely the perspective of some disconnected politician or Ivy League academic and that plenty in her background and life overlaps with the experiences of the Americans she says she is championing.

“I have three older brothers who all served in the military,” she said. “I understand firsthand the kind of commitment they have made. They will do anything we ask them to do. But we cannot ask them to solve problems that they alone cannot solve.”

Now that’s an answer. And that’s why Warren will move on from this debate in strong form.

Will Joe Biden, who still leads in the polls — but not by all that much in some recent ones? I think so. Nothing Thursday night broke his stride, such as it is, and he may even benefit from having been the object of a nasty attack by Julián Castro, who all but accused him of suffering from dementia.

The two of them were quarreling over Biden’s contradictory turns of phrase about his health care plan, a hazy discrepancy that Castro decided to treat as a referendum on Biden’s very cognition.

“Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?” he asked, as if wielding some hybrid of stethoscope and saber. Then, again: “Are you forgetting already what you said just two minutes ago? I mean, I can’t believe that you said two minutes ago that they had to buy in and now you’re saying they don’t have to buy in. You’re forgetting that.”