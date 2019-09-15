PD Editorial: Don’t forget the ‘student’ in ‘student athlete’

The Legislature’s unanimous approval of the Fair Pay to Play Act sends a loud message to the overseers of college athletics, but it falls short of setting sound public policy. Before the final buzzer sounds, there’s still hope of finding a way for college athletes to share some of the wealth they generate for colleges and universities without losing sight of the reason those institutions exist.

The bill would allow student athletes in California to accept money for the use of their names, images or likeness on products like video games and T-shirts. The measure, which would take effect in 2023, is now in the hands of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has 30 days to act, and he should pull out his veto pen.

NCAA officials object to easing existing restrictions and are threatening to block California teams from postseason play, saying the change would erase the distinction between college and professional athletes and give California schools an unfair advantage in recruiting athletes. Both arguments have merit, as do concerns that the new system could be easily distorted or corrupted, such as college alumni in the business world dangling lucrative product endorsements to potential recruits.

The NCAA is also challenging the constitutionality of the bill, but it has a weak case there. Judges have ruled repeatedly against the NCAA in antitrust cases. In a notable challenge of current rules, former UCLA basketball star Ed O’Bannon and others won a $40 million settlement from a video game maker for using their images without permission.

It’s hard to argue that the NCAA’s current policy is fair. College sports is a multibillion-dollar industry that cashes in on the talent of young people whose scholarships — if they received any — pale in comparison. A small percentage of those athletes ever make it to the professional level and its often-lucrative rewards. Current regulations also have restrictions that are extreme and silly; a swimmer, for instance, can’t accept money to teach swim classes during the summer.

But the NCAA has held firm in its position against paying athletes for good reason. The core mission of higher education is education — not serving as a minor league system for basketball, football and other sports. California’s plan would further erode the meaning of “student” in “student athlete.”

Regardless of whether Gov. Newsom signs this bill and touches off a potential legal battle, it’s clear the NCAA has reached its day of reckoning. Other states with powerhouse college sports teams are likely to pursue similar measures. At the federal level, U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-North Carolina, has proposed stripping the NCAA of its tax-exempt status if it doesn’t change its policy.

An NCAA committee is working on potential revisions to its restrictions on compensating players. Perhaps an Olympic-style model — with caps on amounts and tight boundaries on types of endorsements — can be worked out. Certainly the incentives should include a way for athletes to return to school to complete their education if their professional dreams don’t pan out or when they simply retire.

The California plan has pushed the debate forward, but it doesn’t settle it. The NCAA needs to present an alternative that’s equitable to athletes but places an emphasis on academics.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.