Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Mitigating climate change

EDITOR: The political cartoon (Monday, Sept. 9) showed inconveniences (less red meat, fewer gas-powered cars, no plastic straws, etc.) coming to some lifestyles because of how Democrats want to combat climate change.

Maintaining those “inconveniences” will lessen these effects of carbon-caused climate change: polluted air, asthma, cancers, deadly hot climate, loss of plant and animal life, more destructive storms and fires, city-submerging ocean rise and displaced human populations.

Decide for yourself if the changes in lifestyle are worth it to avoid the problems caused by climate change. For myself and for my grandchildren, the response is “yes.”

PHIL WEIL

Santa Rosa

Vaccine protesters

EDITOR: A recent article about disruptive protests while the Legislature voted for new restrictions on medical exemptions for vaccines under AB 276 has me shaking my head (“Governor signs pro-vaccination bills,” Tuesday).

These anti-vaxing folks decry health risks for their children? Science says what’s safe, not paranoid ideation about governmental support for Big Pharma or socialism. Why should the 95% or so of parents who want their youngsters to attend school without fearing preventable contagion pay the price for the ultra-minority who don’t want the government to require reasonable medical proof that their children are at risk? It’s all about community immunity. So, my solution: If you insist on “protecting” your child from vaccination based on misguided personal belief exemptions (including conspiracy theories and medical quackery), home-school them or otherwise keep them out of the community most of us want to protect.

GARY DEVINE

Santa Rosa

Long view of transit

EDITOR: I hope voters take a longer view of public transportation than these anti-SMART complainers. I heard all these same arguments against BART and the dam at Lake Sonoma 50 years ago. I never could have imagined what I see today from the trips up the Redwood Highway I took 50 years ago, and people will undoubtedly say the same thing 50 years from now. Who knows what the future of this corridor will bring? I know that public transportation will be very important for many, and this right-of-way needed to be preserved and utilized. We endure the costs now for future generations, as those before us did in so many ways. I’ll vote to extend the tax for my grandchildren and their children with no regrets.

BRIAN GALLAWAY

Healdsburg

Immigration quotas

EDITOR: Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, recently said that only those immigrants who can “stand on their own two feet” are welcome here. My grandfather came to this country from the mountains of Tuscany with two brothers in 1896.They had no assets other than strong backs and arms and well-callused hands. They worked digging the New York subways for 10 cents an hour, 10 hours a day, six days a week, no benefits. My grandfather sent two sons to World War I and six grandchildren to World War II. I believe he was the kind of citizen we need.

Between 1900 and 1915, 3 million Italians immigrated to the U.S., but in 1924, when cheap labor was no longer needed, the U.S. instituted a quota system for immigration. Here are the quotas for 1924: Germany, 51,000; Great Britain, 34,000; Ireland, 28,000; Italy, 3,800; Greece, 100.