Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

September 14, 2019, 12:07AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Water Bark a safe option

EDITOR: My heart goes out to the family of Konah, the beloved dog who died after swimming in a Santa Rosa park pond where algae was subsequently discovered (“Dog victim of algae?,” Wednesday). I understand people’s hesitancy to let their dogs play in any untreated waterways at this time.

Fortunately, during the month of September, dog owners can turn to a trusted swimming location for their pets: The Water Bark. The Water Bark is held in the Spring Lake swimming lagoon, which is chlorinated, filtered and closely monitored by Regional Parks staff. As an extra precaution, Regional Parks is increasing its water treatments for the month of September. The swimming lagoon is separate from Spring Lake, which is not treated.

This is the ninth annual Water Bark, with attendance growing every year. The Water Bark continues this Sunday, as well as Sept. 21-22 and Sept. 28-29. (No Water Bark this Saturday due to cross-country races.) We invite you and your water-loving dogs to this once-a-year opportunity for off-leash water play. Details can be found under “Events” on our website, SonomaCountyParksFoundation.org.

MELISSA KELLEY

Executive director, Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation

Tyranny of the minority

EDITOR: I beg to differ with Mike Ford’s assessment of what the founders were trying to accomplish with the Electoral College (“Founders got it right,” Letters, Sept. 6).

First, his quote from James Madison has more to do with the separation of powers among the three branches of government than the Electoral College.

Second, the Electoral College and the Senate itself are anti- democratic institutions that were designed to appease the southern slave-owning states, not to keep us safe from the tyranny of the majority. The south was afraid the north (which had a greater white population) would vote to abolish slavery. (All original states except Vermont were coastal, by the way.)

What we have today is a tyranny of the minority in which a bunch of smaller-population states are dictating to the majority (the popular vote went Democratic in 2016) some pretty foul policies.

I say let’s get rid of the Electoral College. We can’t last much longer as a country with these wackos in charge.

ROBERT FLEISCHMAN

Penngrove

Price of Trump’s wall

EDITOR: Boondoggle (noun): “work or activity that is wasteful or pointless but gives the appearance of having value.”

Speaking of which, the so-called president of the United States is diverting $3.6 billion of Department of Defense money from 127 much-needed projects to fund a whopping 175 miles of his vacuous, ego-gratifying border wall. I did the math: $20.57 million a mile, $3,896 a foot, $324 an inch. Try to make sense of this. I can’t.

REX MORGAN

Santa Rosa

SMART cost overruns

EDITOR: I am not opposed to the SMART train in concept. What I am opposed to are the cost overruns above the original cost that was presented to the voters. These costs were either not anticipated, the result of incompetent planning or presented at a lower amount to sell it to the public, a misrepresentation.

SMART claims 1.4 million riders in two years. At five days a week, or 525 days in the two years of service, that means that 2,615 trips were taken per day. Assuming that the people that went one way came back, only 1,325 people benefitted from the train, while everyone pays for it.

SMART only generates between 12% and 22% of operating revenue and will never pay for itself. SMART needs to demonstrate in the next few years that it is being fiscally responsible, then ask for an extension of the sales tax.

This rush to extend the sales tax without such accountability would give the SMART board no incentive to do a better job.

FRANK TREANOR

Windsor

One-room school

EDITOR: I was inspired to write this after reading about the troubles at Wilmar School District and Live Oak School. There is a hidden gem of a public school right here in the Petaluma area. Lincoln School is a safe, robust one-room school serving grades K-6. It is in a rural area with very few grade-school children, so the school can welcome transfers from other districts.

As a resident in this school district and a regular school board meeting attendee, I am impressed by the quality of the two certificated teachers now at the helm of Lincoln. Cynthia Walsh was the principal/teacher at the now closed one-room school, Union. The school seems to be in good financial shape and the curriculum looks exciting as well as tailored to the individual student. One parent said he feels like his family is getting a private school education in a public school.

They have a website with more information at lincoln-unionschool.org.

PENNY BAYLESS

Petaluma

Taking responsibility

EDITOR: The article regarding the difficulties a nurse had because of Alabama laws after she had a prenatal ultrasound at five months centered on fetal viability after 20 weeks (“More women seek out-of-state abortions,” Monday). I am surprised that a nurse wouldn’t have followed standard recommendations that the first prenatal ultrasound should be done at 11-12 weeks. Perhaps things would have been better with proper prenatal care. Life is a series of choices, and decisions and their consequences are our responsibilities. Sad will never be happy, but our choices can minimize sad.

DR. ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine