Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Water Bark a safe option

EDITOR: My heart goes out to the family of Konah, the beloved dog who died after swimming in a Santa Rosa park pond where algae was subsequently discovered (“Dog victim of algae?,” Wednesday). I understand people’s hesitancy to let their dogs play in any untreated waterways at this time.

Fortunately, during the month of September, dog owners can turn to a trusted swimming location for their pets: The Water Bark. The Water Bark is held in the Spring Lake swimming lagoon, which is chlorinated, filtered and closely monitored by Regional Parks staff. As an extra precaution, Regional Parks is increasing its water treatments for the month of September. The swimming lagoon is separate from Spring Lake, which is not treated.

This is the ninth annual Water Bark, with attendance growing every year. The Water Bark continues this Sunday, as well as Sept. 21-22 and Sept. 28-29. (No Water Bark this Saturday due to cross-country races.) We invite you and your water-loving dogs to this once-a-year opportunity for off-leash water play. Details can be found under “Events” on our website, SonomaCountyParksFoundation.org.

MELISSA KELLEY

Executive director, Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation

Tyranny of the minority

EDITOR: I beg to differ with Mike Ford’s assessment of what the founders were trying to accomplish with the Electoral College (“Founders got it right,” Letters, Sept. 6).

First, his quote from James Madison has more to do with the separation of powers among the three branches of government than the Electoral College.

Second, the Electoral College and the Senate itself are anti- democratic institutions that were designed to appease the southern slave-owning states, not to keep us safe from the tyranny of the majority. The south was afraid the north (which had a greater white population) would vote to abolish slavery. (All original states except Vermont were coastal, by the way.)

What we have today is a tyranny of the minority in which a bunch of smaller-population states are dictating to the majority (the popular vote went Democratic in 2016) some pretty foul policies.

I say let’s get rid of the Electoral College. We can’t last much longer as a country with these wackos in charge.

ROBERT FLEISCHMAN

Penngrove

Price of Trump’s wall

EDITOR: Boondoggle (noun): “work or activity that is wasteful or pointless but gives the appearance of having value.”

Speaking of which, the so-called president of the United States is diverting $3.6 billion of Department of Defense money from 127 much-needed projects to fund a whopping 175 miles of his vacuous, ego-gratifying border wall. I did the math: $20.57 million a mile, $3,896 a foot, $324 an inch. Try to make sense of this. I can’t.

REX MORGAN

Santa Rosa

SMART cost overruns

EDITOR: I am not opposed to the SMART train in concept. What I am opposed to are the cost overruns above the original cost that was presented to the voters. These costs were either not anticipated, the result of incompetent planning or presented at a lower amount to sell it to the public, a misrepresentation.

SMART claims 1.4 million riders in two years. At five days a week, or 525 days in the two years of service, that means that 2,615 trips were taken per day. Assuming that the people that went one way came back, only 1,325 people benefitted from the train, while everyone pays for it.