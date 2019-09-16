Loomis: Think the spotted owl is to blame for job losses? Think again.

The Trump administration recently weakened the Endangered Species Act by allowing policymakers to consider the economic impact of protecting these plants and animals. Industries will have more power to maneuver, even if it means imperiling fragile species.

While corporations stand to benefit most from the eased regulations, the administration has touted the positive effects for workers. Many timber workers and lumber interests in the rural Pacific Northwest, still angry over the closing of old-growth logging due to northern spotted owl protection in the early 1990s, cheered the announcement, reflecting a media-fueled perception that environmentalists and workers are natural enemies in the battle to protect our fragile planet.

The only problem? This simplistic narrative erases the history of working-class support of environmentalism while covering up the more complicated story of the timber industry’s decline due to the policies of a shortsighted, rapacious industry — not environmental regulation.

Counter to popular belief, working-class Americans have a long history of active environmentalism. Timber workers in particular long used their unions to promote a forward-looking environmental agenda. Beginning in 1938, the International Woodworkers of America (IWA), a CIO-affiliated union, took on the timber industry’s awful environmental record.

The union spent the next decade demanding sustainable forestry that would lead to stable communities and healthy forests — as well as jobs. It hired a professional forester as research director and had a bill introduced before Congress that would have regulated private forestry. The bill failed in the late 1940s, but the IWA remained a leading voice in forest protection for the next four decades, including testifying in favor of what became the Wilderness Act of 1964.

Labor unions and conservationists worked together frequently in the mid-20th century. Both movements recognized that the growth of the state would create opportunities to engage in long-term planning to use natural resources sustainably.

Working-class environmentalism thrived in an era when workers believed they were assured a stable future. Yet transformations in the nation’s economy in the 1970s curtailed this shared effort. Deindustrialization, automation, outsourcing and a renewed era of union-busting weakened the New Deal coalition, as well as the bonds between labor and environmentalism, putting workers on the defensive. And after 1973, efforts by environmentalists to clean up industry fueled employers’ narratives that any such regulation would close factories and move jobs abroad.

Yet many of these jobs were disappearing regardless of environmental regulation. Beginning in the 1970s, the timber industry began engaging in rapid improvements in efficiency and automation, drastically cutting the number of workers needed. In 1978, the timber industry employed 136,000 people in Oregon and Washington. Four years later, that number declined to 95,000. The number of workers needed to produce the same amount of lumber fell by about 20 percent between 1982 and 1991.

Changing export policy also transformed the industry. Beginning in 1962, the timber industry began shipping unprocessed logs to Japan rather than processing them in the United States. While the amount of timber being shipped increased, the number of workers needed plummeted and thousands of jobs were lost. Exports exploded during the Reagan years, and between 1979 and 1989, lumber production in the Northwest increased by 11 percent — while employment dropped by 24,500.

This all took place at a time when environmentalists fought to save the last old-growth forests in the Northwest. But they tried to take workers’ concerns about job losses seriously. Notably, when Redwood National Park in Northern California expanded in 1978, the final bill included a clause that gave nearly full wages and benefits to workers laid off because of environmental protection, thanks to the unions and the Sierra Club working together. The Redwood Employee Protection Program helped nearly 2,000 workers get through hard times before the Reagan administration killed the program in 1981.