The Last Word: This week’s top picks

September 14, 2019, 12:05AM

“I’m raising my weekly allowance to cover your tech support.”

JANET ELLIS, Rohnert Park

“Guess how many things I’ve seen today that can’t be unseen?”

SCOTT TREDWELL, Advance, North Carolina

“New iPhone did my homework, took my exams and asked Cassie for a date.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“Go outside? I tweet and play games with friends from my room!”

SUSAN JOICE, Guerneville

“Sorry, Mom, Dad, that it took me so long to tell it. I mean, it’s REALLY a funny story, but I just can’t remember how it ends!”

DALE R. STEFFY, Rohnert Park

“That picture I took of Dad in his tighty whities is getting a lot of likes.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“All my Facebook friends agree that broccoli is bad for your health.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

