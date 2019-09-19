Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

September 19, 2019, 12:09AM

Too many tax hikes

EDITOR: You reported that there is a serious lack of funding for the Sonoma County mental health department (“County weight health sales tax,” Sept. 15). The Board of Supervisors sees this as an opportunity to ask for another, yes another, vote to increase the sales tax. I see an increase to address mental health issues as a high priority. I would consider supporting it. However, I believe that the taxpayers in the county are being taxed into oblivion. It seems that every year we are getting nailed for more tax increases — state, county and local.

Isn’t it about time the supervisors (and city officials, too) take a hard look at their operating budgets and see what underperforming items, projects, committees, etc. can be eliminated or at least cut? SMART might be a good start. Fancy street lighting, roundabouts, bicycle lanes and other feel-good projects may be nice but not necessary.

You people, yes, I said you people, on the Board of Supervisors and city councils need to adopt fiscally responsible policies and stop the never-ending taxing and spending. You are hurting us, and you are killing business.

ANTHONY MORGAN

Cotati

Racing backward

EDITOR; It is disturbing to me that our country cannot consider itself a positive role model to the rest of the world.

As the Amazon burns with dire consequences for our planet, our fearless leader is working hard to keep up. The recent spates of insane reasoning are hard to count and keep track of, and obviously our president has no interest in trying to preserve our planet for future generations.

His plans include logging the Tongass rainforest, approving a huge coal mine on the doorstep of Bryce Canyon National Park and cutting millions of acres of land from our national parks for exploitation.

Let’s add in rolling back regulations on auto fuel efficiency, on the amount of chemicals and pollutants that can be dumped in our water, denying the existence of global warming and even the efficiency standards for lightbulbs.

The insanity (and greed) never ends as we race backward on just about every environmental issue. Believe me, there is no lightbulb made that can make President Donald Trump look good. Our country needs a leader who can step up and show some integrity.

RICK FITCH

Santa Rosa

Impaired driving

EDITOR: I had to stop and do a double take when I read a recent article about car accidents (“Police link phones to two crashes,” Sept. 12). It said: “The teen driver stopped, cooperated and wasn’t impaired, according to a preliminary police investigation” and “at the time of the collision, he was on a FaceTime call on his cellphone mounted on the dashboard.” What is wrong with this article? The article is normalizing electronic behavior, if not addiction. If he was on the phone or a FaceTime video call, he was impaired. Please.

DAVID SORTINO

Graton

Unsustainable practice

EDITOR: As much as I want to applaud the Sonoma County Winegrowers for implementing a program to curb climate change, I have a hard time feeling any confidence in it. Why is that? In reading about the sustainability certificate program (“Sustainable growth plan,” Friday), I was astonished to learn the sustainability program allows the use of pesticides and herbicides, including widely denounced glyphosate (Roundup).

Now, 99% of vineyards can stamp their wine as “certified sustainably grown,” and yet use a suspected carcinogen. Really?

In my opinion, glyphosate has no place in a sustainability program. I believe many consumers will believe they’re buying a clean product when they are not. I can’t help but wonder to what degree is this a marketing maneuver.

Maybe the wine industry should aspire to 50% of Sonoma County wine grapes being organically grown vs. the 2% to 3% currently certified as organically grown.

It would seem time for the profit-driven wine industry to invest some profits in toxin- free practices. After all, they are using valuable farmland that could be growing real food. Don’t spoil our soil.

KAYLEE POWELL

Santa Rosa

Yes on Measure E

EDITOR: We are voting yes on Measure E.

As residents of the Gold Ridge Fire District for 46 years, our family has grown up knowing our local fire department has always responded to the best of its capability when needed. Today, its excellent staff is being challenged to grow to meet the fire prevention and medical emergency calls within our community.

The number of emergency calls in west county has increased as our seniors have aged and our population has grown.

The recent closure of our 24/7 emergency room has been an additional loss for those in need of lifesaving medical care. Our larger community has been recently devastated by fires. With Measure E funding, for just 55 cents a day, we will be better prepared for future disaster and medical aid responses and give our firefighters the resources they need to keep us safe.

The passage of Measure E will give our community an increased number of paid firefighters and trained paramedics. Modernization of equipment and additional fire prevention programs will further help to prevent delays in providing lifesaving responses.

Please join us in protecting our community with your vote for Measure E.

HEIDI and BOB GILLEN

Sebastopol

