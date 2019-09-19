Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Too many tax hikes

EDITOR: You reported that there is a serious lack of funding for the Sonoma County mental health department (“County weight health sales tax,” Sept. 15). The Board of Supervisors sees this as an opportunity to ask for another, yes another, vote to increase the sales tax. I see an increase to address mental health issues as a high priority. I would consider supporting it. However, I believe that the taxpayers in the county are being taxed into oblivion. It seems that every year we are getting nailed for more tax increases — state, county and local.

Isn’t it about time the supervisors (and city officials, too) take a hard look at their operating budgets and see what underperforming items, projects, committees, etc. can be eliminated or at least cut? SMART might be a good start. Fancy street lighting, roundabouts, bicycle lanes and other feel-good projects may be nice but not necessary.

You people, yes, I said you people, on the Board of Supervisors and city councils need to adopt fiscally responsible policies and stop the never-ending taxing and spending. You are hurting us, and you are killing business.

ANTHONY MORGAN

Cotati

Racing backward

EDITOR; It is disturbing to me that our country cannot consider itself a positive role model to the rest of the world.

As the Amazon burns with dire consequences for our planet, our fearless leader is working hard to keep up. The recent spates of insane reasoning are hard to count and keep track of, and obviously our president has no interest in trying to preserve our planet for future generations.

His plans include logging the Tongass rainforest, approving a huge coal mine on the doorstep of Bryce Canyon National Park and cutting millions of acres of land from our national parks for exploitation.

Let’s add in rolling back regulations on auto fuel efficiency, on the amount of chemicals and pollutants that can be dumped in our water, denying the existence of global warming and even the efficiency standards for lightbulbs.

The insanity (and greed) never ends as we race backward on just about every environmental issue. Believe me, there is no lightbulb made that can make President Donald Trump look good. Our country needs a leader who can step up and show some integrity.

RICK FITCH

Santa Rosa

Impaired driving

EDITOR: I had to stop and do a double take when I read a recent article about car accidents (“Police link phones to two crashes,” Sept. 12). It said: “The teen driver stopped, cooperated and wasn’t impaired, according to a preliminary police investigation” and “at the time of the collision, he was on a FaceTime call on his cellphone mounted on the dashboard.” What is wrong with this article? The article is normalizing electronic behavior, if not addiction. If he was on the phone or a FaceTime video call, he was impaired. Please.

DAVID SORTINO

Graton

Unsustainable practice

EDITOR: As much as I want to applaud the Sonoma County Winegrowers for implementing a program to curb climate change, I have a hard time feeling any confidence in it. Why is that? In reading about the sustainability certificate program (“Sustainable growth plan,” Friday), I was astonished to learn the sustainability program allows the use of pesticides and herbicides, including widely denounced glyphosate (Roundup).