Wednesday's Letters to the Editor

September 25, 2019
Future generations at risk

EDITOR: Current climate science is clear that the extreme weather events we’ve seen in the past few years are just the beginning of a serious crisis. Do we want it on our conscience that we did nothing while extreme weather began to spiral out of control, becoming more and more devastating every decade — eventually leading, in various locales, to mega- hurricanes, repeated massive floods, unstoppable wildfires, unbearable heat waves, deadly tornadoes ripping up communities, droughts shriveling up cropland and creating widespread famine, mass extinction of species, hundreds of millions of climate refugees, worldwide economic depression, etc.?

The consensus of climate scientists is that we are headed toward these disastrous conditions well before the end of this century if we don’t drastically curb our carbon emissions now. (These changes will be effectively permanent, by the way.)

The shift away from fossil fuels can be done — it is mostly a matter of public policy — and it must be done. It isn’t too late. Otherwise, an unknown percentage of our children and grandchildren won’t survive this bleak future. Don’t take a chance with the lives of our loved ones.

CHUCK SHER

Petaluma

Forgiving tuition debt

EDITOR: The ostensibly righteous ideas of canceling student debt and providing free tuition for public colleges and universities need more thought.

The cancellation of student debt, benefitting former students, should be consistent with free college tuition, benefitting future students. For example, free tuition doesn’t include room and board, while student loan forgiveness does. This isn’t fair to future students because they don’t get room and board.

Student loan forgiveness is, apparently, for both public and private school expenses. This isn’t fair to public school students because they didn’t get to go to a prestigious school.

How about this? Forgive debt only for public school students and only for tuition. Not only is this more fair, and less costly, but the chances of getting these programs established will be realistic. We can go from there.

JAY CLEM

Santa Rosa

Natural gas bans

EDITOR: I recently saw an article about the city of Berkeley passing a law mandating that all new residences shall be built using electricity as the exclusive source of energy. Other cities are considering doing the same. This is to mitigate pollution from natural gas devices. On the next page (maybe next to it) was an article advising PG&E customers about power being shut down on high wind danger days.

Two comments. First, gas is almost 100% reliable and isn’t bothered by high wind danger days, and if you check its website, PG&E is using natural gas to power more than one quarter of its power stations.

Something is wrong with this picture. Let the power companies put their house in order before anyone mandates what to do with mine.

IAN ELLIOTT

Sebastopol

Time for a change

EDITOR: Perhaps SMART General Manager Farhad Mansourian was trying to be funny with his colloquialism about bad pennies — “we won’t go away” (“SMART stresses fundraising ability,” Sept. 8). Actually, it’s “a bad penny always turns up,” which is, politely, a recurrence of an unwanted event. In this case, SMART’s board and management asking for yet more money to finish years from now what they promised yesterday.

Taxpayers might be reminded of other colloquialisms. That they were sold “a bill of goods” or, where I grew up, “a pig in a poke.” Or SMART “took them to the cleaners” before “hanging them out to dry.”

Unless Sonoma and Marin counties double their number of residents, it will be impossible for this little train that can’t to approach break-even. “Fat chance” of that happening.

In the real world — the private sector — when one so egregiously underperforms what they mellifluously overpromised, they are replaced. As taxpayers were fooled into banking this endeavor, it’s time for them to foreclose.

A precondition of voting SMART more money should be the removal and replacement of its board with citizens who have never before been employed by any government agency. And the board’s first task will to be to outsource management to private sector expertise.

WILLIAM ROTHE

Santa Rosa

Antiquated rules

EDITOR: Gregory B. Smith (“A union of states,” Letters, Friday) actually makes the case for amending or abolishing the Electoral College. Our original 13 states as Smith noted began as sovereign political entities, unlike future states that were first federal territories. The smaller sovereign states didn’t want to be overpowered by the larger slave-holding states in the national legislature or in the Electoral College, and these legitimate concerns were addressed when the Constitution was ratified in 1788.

Alexander Hamilton in Federalist No. 68 explained the concerns of having the people directly electing our president and why the Electoral College would help ensure that the best qualified individuals would hold our nation’s highest office.

The Electoral College reflected the political and geographic realities of 1788 America, when it was understood that there wouldn’t be a popular vote to directly elect a president or to choose presidential electors. But America is a far different country today. Knowing that our country would evolve over time, the authors allowed for our Constitution to be amended to reflect changing circumstances. Therefore it is time to amend or abolish the Electoral College to reflect the realities of 21st century America.

RICHARD NEFFSON

Rohnert Park

