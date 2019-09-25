Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Future generations at risk

EDITOR: Current climate science is clear that the extreme weather events we’ve seen in the past few years are just the beginning of a serious crisis. Do we want it on our conscience that we did nothing while extreme weather began to spiral out of control, becoming more and more devastating every decade — eventually leading, in various locales, to mega- hurricanes, repeated massive floods, unstoppable wildfires, unbearable heat waves, deadly tornadoes ripping up communities, droughts shriveling up cropland and creating widespread famine, mass extinction of species, hundreds of millions of climate refugees, worldwide economic depression, etc.?

The consensus of climate scientists is that we are headed toward these disastrous conditions well before the end of this century if we don’t drastically curb our carbon emissions now. (These changes will be effectively permanent, by the way.)

The shift away from fossil fuels can be done — it is mostly a matter of public policy — and it must be done. It isn’t too late. Otherwise, an unknown percentage of our children and grandchildren won’t survive this bleak future. Don’t take a chance with the lives of our loved ones.

CHUCK SHER

Petaluma

Forgiving tuition debt

EDITOR: The ostensibly righteous ideas of canceling student debt and providing free tuition for public colleges and universities need more thought.

The cancellation of student debt, benefitting former students, should be consistent with free college tuition, benefitting future students. For example, free tuition doesn’t include room and board, while student loan forgiveness does. This isn’t fair to future students because they don’t get room and board.

Student loan forgiveness is, apparently, for both public and private school expenses. This isn’t fair to public school students because they didn’t get to go to a prestigious school.

How about this? Forgive debt only for public school students and only for tuition. Not only is this more fair, and less costly, but the chances of getting these programs established will be realistic. We can go from there.

JAY CLEM

Santa Rosa

Natural gas bans

EDITOR: I recently saw an article about the city of Berkeley passing a law mandating that all new residences shall be built using electricity as the exclusive source of energy. Other cities are considering doing the same. This is to mitigate pollution from natural gas devices. On the next page (maybe next to it) was an article advising PG&E customers about power being shut down on high wind danger days.

Two comments. First, gas is almost 100% reliable and isn’t bothered by high wind danger days, and if you check its website, PG&E is using natural gas to power more than one quarter of its power stations.

Something is wrong with this picture. Let the power companies put their house in order before anyone mandates what to do with mine.

IAN ELLIOTT

Sebastopol

Time for a change

EDITOR: Perhaps SMART General Manager Farhad Mansourian was trying to be funny with his colloquialism about bad pennies — “we won’t go away” (“SMART stresses fundraising ability,” Sept. 8). Actually, it’s “a bad penny always turns up,” which is, politely, a recurrence of an unwanted event. In this case, SMART’s board and management asking for yet more money to finish years from now what they promised yesterday.