Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

September 21, 2019, 12:09AM

The primary process

EDITOR: Every four years I remind our wonderful community of this. Primary elections aren’t provided for in the Constitution and didn’t exist until 1910.

Regular delegates are portioned out by vote. The Democrats also have superdelegates, created after the 1968 election by party leaders who wanted more control over who would ultimately win, regardless of the electorate that determines the standard delegates by fair election process.

Superdelegates are all Democratic Party members in the House and the Senate and other party leaders who have sold out to an individual candidate and don’t follow their oath to represent their constituents’ wills. As we found in 2016, the process can be misused. The Republicans don’t currently have superdelegates per se.

I’m afraid we’re stuck with primaries because the U.S. is so large, but certainly there should not be taxation without representation. The people must choose their leaders, not the party.

What happened in 1910 was tragic to all of us but the party big-shots and the world media who thrive on years of political nonsense that gets nothing done.

JORDON BERKOVE

Forestville

SMART and traffic

EDITOR: Frank Treanor doesn’t want to pay for a train he’s not using (“SMART cost overruns,” Letters, Sept. 14). He even busted out his old calculator to do some quick division, figuring out only 1,325 people were taking the train daily. That’s 1,325 fewer vehicles on Highway 101 during peak traffic times. Sign me up, I’ll pay for that.

So many people don’t realize how much they take for granted. The sloped cutouts at crosswalks for wheelchairs? Bicyclists, skateboarders, parents with strollers all love them. Street renewal all over and not just your neighborhood? No one seems to be complaining about that. As a childless person, I have never complained about paying property taxes that support local schools, because I can understand the greater need.

SMART is a fledgling. Let’s give it a little more time to learn to fly, OK?

SUSAN SMITH

Rohnert Park

Prep football disparities

EDITOR: Eighty-eight, 71, 67. Those are some of the scores put up last weekend in Redwood Empire high school football. These ridiculous numbers aren’t a byproduct of spread offenses or the reliance on the passing game as it reflects the disparity between opponents. In today’s chronic traumatic encephalopathy football world, it’s clear that some schools are playing football and others that are simply fielding a team.

This will further serve to diminish the popularity of the game, as this talent differential will lead to serious injury and eventually lack of interest.

Unlike any other sport, due to the safety factor, football at the high school level needs to be classified by competence and leagues assembled accordingly.

The present disparity is simply unsafe.

RAY SULLIVAN JR.

Sonoma

Trump’s Sharpie

EDITOR: Donald Trump apparently requires his bureaus and agencies to support his Sharpie-enhanced dictums, including fake weather forecasts, even though their doing so could throw Alabamians into a state of needless anxiety and preparation, while leaving the Carolinas to be battered without sufficient preparation.

What sort of a system is that? You should wonder about it.

My best answer is that it is the system created by Joseph Stalin and enforced upon the Russian people with steel and gulags.

No wonder Vladimir Putin and Trump get along so well.

JANE E. NIELSON

Sebastopol

Trump’s tax returns

EDITOR: Why don’t candidates for president declare that they have submitted seven years of tax returns, then ask what Donald Trump and the Republican Party are hiding. Repeat this at the beginning of every rally.

JOSEPH McCARTHY

Santa Rosa

A personal decision

EDITOR: Dr. Roger Delgado (“Taking responsibility,” Letters, Sept. 14) seems to be playing the blame the victim card in a whole new way.

A check of California Medical Board licensing records show that Delgado is certified and trained in a field that has nothing to do with prenatal care, so his knowledge most likely comes from life experience. He has assumed that the nurse in Alabama didn’t have her first ultrasound at 11-12 weeks of pregnancy, which might not have shown the defect later discovered. The second routine ultrasound, done at 20 weeks, more clearly shows defects of the nature described.

However, in the end, all of this is immaterial. Whatever our personal views on abortion or right to life are, these are decisions that only the person(s) involved are entitled to make, and they shouldn’t be dictated by other people or governmental bodies.

That someone who has made the decision for whatever reason to terminate a pregnancy should be forced to leave their support system and go to another state, or seek out an unlicensed clinic, shouldn’t be tolerated by a free society.

MICHELE R. BRYAN

Santa Rosa

