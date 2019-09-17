Rubin: Netanyahu’s election pledge undermines Israeli security

Benjamin Netanyahu’s vow to annex a third of the occupied West Bank if voters return him to office in Tuesday’s election is much more than a desperate bid for far-right votes.

The Israeli prime minister has been trying every tactic to hold on to power. But his pledge to annex the Jordan Valley, which covers about one-third of the occupied West Bank, as well as all Israeli settlements in that occupied territory is a game changer.

It officially puts Israel en route to a “one-state solution” in which Palestinian Arabs will soon outnumber the Jewish population in Greater Israel.

And the reason Bibi insists he must do it now: He says he wants to profit from the “unique … opportunity” offered by the Trump administration. Yet President Donald Trump — who still promises to unveil his long-delayed Mideast peace plan after the Israeli election — is blind to the long-range calamity he is helping to unleash on the Jewish state.

It is more than 50 years since the West Bank and Gaza were occupied by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War that Egypt’s Gamal Abdel Nasser foolishly forced on the Jewish state.

After the 1993 Oslo accords, hope bloomed that the West Bank, Gaza and Arab Jerusalem might finally morph into a Palestinian state that lived peacefully, side-by-side with Israel.

The post-Oslo push for a two-state solution was led by Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin until he was assassinated in 1995 by a right-wing Jewish fanatic. No dove, Rabin believed Israeli security required Jews and Palestinian Arabs to have separate states. If Israel retained the entire West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, the Palestinian population would eventually outnumber the number of Jews in Greater Israel.

In that case, Israel would be faced with two impossible choices: Give all Palestinians the vote, which would rule out the idea of a Jewish homeland and guarantee endless conflict — or rule over a disenfranchised Arab majority in an apartheid mode.

Sadly, the Oslo process failed — no room to list all the reasons, but both sides bear blame.

Yet many top Israeli generals and security experts pressed for renewed negotiations, for the very reason that Rabin did. For example, around 300 retired Israel Defense Forces generals and their Mossad, Shin Bet (Israel’s internal security agency) and police equivalents formed Commanders for Israel’s Security in 2015 to push for a regional peace deal; they warned sharply against annexation of the West Bank.

Israeli groups such as Peace Now’s Settlement Watch also rightly warned that creeping annexation of the West Bank under Bibi’s leadership (13 years as premier) would rule out a future Palestinian state — even should the region stabilize and new talks begin.

Yet in the past couple of years, emboldened by Trump, members of the Netanyahu government have introduced bills calling for partial or even complete annexation. Trump’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Arab East Jerusalem and the Syrian Golan Heights encouraged a far-right fantasy that there would be no cost to annexation of the West Bank.

In a recent poll by the Israeli Democracy Institute, nearly half of Jewish Israelis said they would favor annexation of Area C of the West Bank — about 60% of the territory — so long as it was supported by the Trump administration.