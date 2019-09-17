PD Editorial: Protecting kids from a public health hazard

It isn’t often that Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump find common ground. This may even be a first, but both chief executives recognize that public health hazards associated with e-cigarettes demand immediate action.

On Monday, California’s governor announced a crackdown on the use of electronic cigarettes by teenagers. Last week, the president announced plans to ban vaping products with the sweet and fruity flavors favored by teens.

“People are dying with vaping,” Trump said.

As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention attributed six deaths and 380 cases of lung disease, most of them involving teenagers and young adults, to vaping. Investigators have yet to determine a cause, but the nationwide outbreak has focused attention on the widespread availability of untested and largely unregulated vaping products, including a thriving black market.

E-cigarettes, also known as vape pens, turn liquid into vapor to be inhaled. They were introduced as an alternative to conventional cigarettes, and there is some evidence they can help treat nicotine addiction. They also are commonly used with cannabis-related products, even in states where possession and use of marijuana is illegal.

Public health officials are urging people to stop using vaping products until the cause of the respiratory disease is identified.

Please heed their advice. Six deaths is six too many.

Even if investigators identify the source and end the respiratory outbreak, the steps taken by Newsom and Trump will continue to have value because both target the growing use of vaping products by teens.

Nicotine affects brain development, and researchers warn that marijuana use can be dangerous for minors, too. However, like tobacco, there’s ample data pointing to widespread use of vaping products by teenagers despite laws that are supposed to limit sales to adults.

About a quarter of U.S. high school students reported using vaping products in a survey this year, up from 20% a year ago. In California, 11% of high school students in California have used e-cigarettes, according to the governor’s office, more than 80% of students who use tobacco products use a vaping device, and 86% of users prefer flavored products.

A bill to ban the sale of flavored vaping products stalled in the recently concluded state legislative session, as did a bill to increase the fine for anyone selling tobacco or vaping products to anyone under 21. Lawmakers should reconsider both proposals when they reconvene in January.

In the meantime, Newsom signed an executive order directing state tax authorities to step up enforcement of state regulations and tax collections. The order also requires retailers to post health warnings about vaping and directs the state Department of Public Health to spend $20 million on a public awareness campaign about the dangers of vaping — similar to long-running state ads targeting smoking. Newsom also signed legislation imposing stricter age verification standards for tobacco products sold online or by mail.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration prohibited the sale of most flavored cigarettes a decade ago because of their popularity with underage smokers. Extending the ban to vaping products is a logical step, especially given the evidence of increasing teen use and the uncertainty over the safety of e-cigarettes. As Newsom said on Monday, “The magnitude of what we’ve unleashed on the American public is yet to be determined.”

