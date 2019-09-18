Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Warren’s candor

EDITOR: Frank Bruni wrote that Elizabeth Warren “demonstrated precisely why she has been on an upward trajectory in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination and why that arc won’t be interrupted anytime soon. She showed how canny she can be. How cunning” (“Warren shows how canny, cunning she can be,” Saturday).

He ended his column with “she refused to say whether Medicare for All would require a middle-class tax increase” and “she never grew flustered and never succumbed, instead stressing repeatedly that in terms of people’s reduced health care costs, they’d be ahead of the game. You could call that deceptive. You could also call it disciplined. I shook my head but tipped my hat. She’ll be in this thing until the end.”

Yes, she will be in until the end, but not because she is “canny” or “cunning” or “deceptive” or even “disciplined.” It will be because she is honest. I would hope Bruni could tip his hat to that.

BRENT ANDERSON

Windsor

Lives of cows

EDITOR: Unlike Bob Miller’s romanticized impression of ranching (“Ranching at Point Reyes,” Letters, Sept. 10), what I think about when viewing cows at Point Reyes is the inhumane existence they experience on this federally owned land.

Female cows in the dairy industry spend their lives in a constant cycle of impregnation, birth and milking. After only a quarter of their natural 20-year lifespan, these typically playful, nurturing animals are considered “spent” and sent to slaughter. Male calves are either taken early from their mothers and sold to be raised for beef or veal. Veal calves spend most of their short lives confined in crates barely larger than their bodies and too small to turn around in.

Nondairy cows raised for beef experience a similarly inhumane existence.

Count me among those who prefer phasing out ranches and seeing more tule elk at Point Reyes, not fewer, as proposed in the park’s general management plan amendment draft environmental impact statement. It is time to prioritize returning Point Reyes to the condition that existed before ranching began there. With fewer cows, the area could accommodate additional tule elk, which lived throughout California before nearly becoming extinct in the mid-1800s — partly due to displacement by cattle.

JEFF WEBER

Santa Rosa

A football mismatch

EDITOR: What gives? The 49ers have a solid 41-17 victory and earn a quarter-page mention on the bottom of the front page of the sports section, another quarter on an inside page and an utterly forgettable boilerplate photo of the winning quarterback on his big day that could have been taken from last year’s archives. Meanwhile, the Raiders lose 28-10 and get an above-the-fold headline, three-quarters of the front page, an entire inside page and six action photos of their debacle.

The disparity is egregious and inexplicable.

What gives? Do you figure no one is interested in the 49ers anymore? Maybe you think the Raider’s tired old bad boy image appeals more to modern readers. Or do you think we just want to read about a debacle?

I am grateful for the crossword puzzle that followed the sports coverage.

KIT SCHLICH

Petaluma

Power shut-offs

EDITOR: PG&E’s website says it plans to clear vegetation, inspect power lines and install sensors and cameras to reduce fire danger in at-risk areas. They should consider how fully they have carried out these plans when deciding whether to follow through on other announced plans to cut power to huge swaths of Northern California for days at a time. PG&E’s own level of preparation should be added to the factors of high temperature, high winds and low humidity in its decision-making algorithm.

If PG&E lines in an area have been properly inspected and cleared, it seems that the power should be maintained on red flag days in order to monitor conditions away from power lines, facilitate any needed emergency communications and maintain safe traffic conditions for any evacuations.

It is possible that PG&E will not have been able to reach the desired level of preparation and prevention in a given area, and the draconian shut-off plan will need to be implemented in acknowledgment of that. But such a major disruption should be put into action only after careful consideration of all relevant factors, including PG&E’s fulfillment of its responsibilities to the public.

ELLEN SILGE

Healdsburg

Vote them all out

EDITOR: Whether you’re a Democrat, a Republican or an independent, it’s time to start voting incumbents out of office, stop voting for every bond measure that comes up and get the state back on track. When does it end?

Now we are paying for the state insurance commissioner’s second home in Sacramento. Why would anyone vote for him in the next election? Better still, he should be removed from office. Schools and city governments have budgets. Make them work with it. Enough taxing every time they overspend and cry wolf.

The well is dry, and Sacramento keeps looking for ways to stick it to California. Next election, send them all packing, along with Gavin Newsom, who wants to sit at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. at our expense.

BARRY COMERFORD

Windsor

PG&E bankruptcy

EDITOR: The bankruptcy judge should order PG&E to forgo any profits until it has have updated its technology, hardened all power lines in fire-prone areas and caught up with all the maintenance it has neglected over the past 30 years. We would not be in this fix if PG&E had been honest and fair with its ratepayers.

RON PARKER

Ukiah

