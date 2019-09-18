Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Warren’s candor

EDITOR: Frank Bruni wrote that Elizabeth Warren “demonstrated precisely why she has been on an upward trajectory in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination and why that arc won’t be interrupted anytime soon. She showed how canny she can be. How cunning” (“Warren shows how canny, cunning she can be,” Saturday).

He ended his column with “she refused to say whether Medicare for All would require a middle-class tax increase” and “she never grew flustered and never succumbed, instead stressing repeatedly that in terms of people’s reduced health care costs, they’d be ahead of the game. You could call that deceptive. You could also call it disciplined. I shook my head but tipped my hat. She’ll be in this thing until the end.”

Yes, she will be in until the end, but not because she is “canny” or “cunning” or “deceptive” or even “disciplined.” It will be because she is honest. I would hope Bruni could tip his hat to that.

BRENT ANDERSON

Windsor

Lives of cows

EDITOR: Unlike Bob Miller’s romanticized impression of ranching (“Ranching at Point Reyes,” Letters, Sept. 10), what I think about when viewing cows at Point Reyes is the inhumane existence they experience on this federally owned land.

Female cows in the dairy industry spend their lives in a constant cycle of impregnation, birth and milking. After only a quarter of their natural 20-year lifespan, these typically playful, nurturing animals are considered “spent” and sent to slaughter. Male calves are either taken early from their mothers and sold to be raised for beef or veal. Veal calves spend most of their short lives confined in crates barely larger than their bodies and too small to turn around in.

Nondairy cows raised for beef experience a similarly inhumane existence.

Count me among those who prefer phasing out ranches and seeing more tule elk at Point Reyes, not fewer, as proposed in the park’s general management plan amendment draft environmental impact statement. It is time to prioritize returning Point Reyes to the condition that existed before ranching began there. With fewer cows, the area could accommodate additional tule elk, which lived throughout California before nearly becoming extinct in the mid-1800s — partly due to displacement by cattle.

JEFF WEBER

Santa Rosa

A football mismatch

EDITOR: What gives? The 49ers have a solid 41-17 victory and earn a quarter-page mention on the bottom of the front page of the sports section, another quarter on an inside page and an utterly forgettable boilerplate photo of the winning quarterback on his big day that could have been taken from last year’s archives. Meanwhile, the Raiders lose 28-10 and get an above-the-fold headline, three-quarters of the front page, an entire inside page and six action photos of their debacle.

The disparity is egregious and inexplicable.

What gives? Do you figure no one is interested in the 49ers anymore? Maybe you think the Raider’s tired old bad boy image appeals more to modern readers. Or do you think we just want to read about a debacle?

I am grateful for the crossword puzzle that followed the sports coverage.

KIT SCHLICH

Petaluma