Friday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
September 27, 2019, 12:07AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Impeachment now

EDITOR: I have been against impeachment of Donald Trump for several reasons, the primary two being that I didn’t believe Speaker Nancy Pelosi had the votes in the House and my concerns that Trump would play the victim card to his base and disrupt the media from focusing on the importance of Americans learning about Democratic candidates’ policy proposals prior to the 2020 election.

With the latest scandal, I have changed my mind, and I am firmly in the camp of impeachment now. And while we’re at it, indict Attorney General William Barr for his continued obstruction of justice in favor of protecting Trump at the cost of his constitutional duty to our country.

And, no, I’m not suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. The only people deranged are those Republicans who continue to support this truly awful president.

Impeachment now.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

A second Trump term

EDITOR: Democrats “stabbing at each other” exposes chaos within the party (“Democrats’ squabbles,” Letters, Sept. 17). Should it go left with the socialist candidates, or should it stay more centrist?

Some Democrat candidates are embarrassing — Beto O’Rourke, Julian Castro and Joe Biden, for sure. The so-called debates are quite entertaining. Kamala Harris is fading. Pete Buttigieg can barely run South Bend, Indiana. Cory Booker wasn’t particularly successful in Newark, New Jersey. How could they possibly run the country?

If Donald Trump and the Republicans are reelected, expect a health care plan that excludes illegal immigrants, keeps people with pre-existing conditions covered and is not “Medicare for All.” Private plans, union and company plans won’t vanish. Drug costs will continue decreasing.

Republicans won’t redistribute wealth (Bernie Sanders) or impose middle-class tax increases (Elizabeth Warren). More of the southern border wall will be built, and U.S. immigration policies will be reformed to a merit basis.

Fracking and oil drilling will continue, so that many thousands of Americans won’t be out of work, and the loss of half of the Saudi’s oil production won’t affect global markets.

America will never be a socialist country.

SANDY METZGER

Santa Rosa

Unite behind the science

EDITOR: The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report released in May made it crystal clear: We are in the midst of a potentially catastrophic climate crisis. If we don’t make drastic changes to our behavior immediately, we will pass the tipping point in a decade or so. We may have passed it already.

We don’t have time for racism. We don’t have time for sexism. We don’t have time for classism. In fact, there’s no time left for any kind of bigotry or hate. We are literally trapped together on a piece of rock hurtling through space. It’s a closed system — there’s no way out.

We must all work together to relieve the climate crisis, or we will perish together in fire. I understand some religions preach that as the only path to salvation, but let’s not discuss religion. We don’t have time for that, either.

We only have time to do one thing: unite behind the science.

JEREMY SHARP

Bodega Bay

Jennings crossing delays

EDITOR: Supervisor Shirlee Zane, who serves on the SMART board, says she has always supported the Jennings Avenue rail crossing in Santa Rosa (“Jennings Avenue path still sought,” Sept. 14). In fact, Zane’s unquestioning echoing of SMART management staff’s positions has contributed to the crossing remaining closed.

Zane says that a safety plan for the crossing must be presented to the SMART board for approval. But SMART has no authority to approve or disapprove the Jennings crossing or its safety. The state Public Utilities Commission — not SMART — is the ultimate authority on rail crossing safety, and it has already ruled that the crossing meets all safety requirements and approved building it.

SMART agreed in 2017 to build the crossing at Santa Rosa’s expense but reneged because Santa Rosa would not agree to SMART’s demand to pay for maintenance and liability for crossings in quiet zones. Zane has consistently supported this demand. However, SMART’s environmental impact report and Measure Q require SMART to pay all costs of quiet zones as a mitigation measure for its train horn noise. Santa Rosa cannot agree to pay SMART’s costs.

Zane has not lived up to her responsibilities to her constituents.

JAMES L. DUNCAN

Santa Rosa

Time for climate action

EDITOR: It is heartening and inspiring to hear the voices of young people like Greta Thunberg challenging world leaders to take substantive and effective action to address the critical issue of our age — the growing climate catastrophe (“Frustration mounting over inaction,” Tuesday).

They know that their generation and those to follow will be the ones to pay the price for our inaction and our silence in the face of this existential threat to human civilization and the integrity of our planetary ecosystem.

But however passionate and powerful a message one young woman delivers, we cannot allow her to just speak for us. Everyone who cares about future generations and the health of our only home needs to join our voices to hers.

The time to speak and to act isn’t 12 years from now. It is now.

LARRY ROBINSON

Sebastopol

You can send a letter to the editor atletters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine