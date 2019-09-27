Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Impeachment now

EDITOR: I have been against impeachment of Donald Trump for several reasons, the primary two being that I didn’t believe Speaker Nancy Pelosi had the votes in the House and my concerns that Trump would play the victim card to his base and disrupt the media from focusing on the importance of Americans learning about Democratic candidates’ policy proposals prior to the 2020 election.

With the latest scandal, I have changed my mind, and I am firmly in the camp of impeachment now. And while we’re at it, indict Attorney General William Barr for his continued obstruction of justice in favor of protecting Trump at the cost of his constitutional duty to our country.

And, no, I’m not suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. The only people deranged are those Republicans who continue to support this truly awful president.

Impeachment now.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

A second Trump term

EDITOR: Democrats “stabbing at each other” exposes chaos within the party (“Democrats’ squabbles,” Letters, Sept. 17). Should it go left with the socialist candidates, or should it stay more centrist?

Some Democrat candidates are embarrassing — Beto O’Rourke, Julian Castro and Joe Biden, for sure. The so-called debates are quite entertaining. Kamala Harris is fading. Pete Buttigieg can barely run South Bend, Indiana. Cory Booker wasn’t particularly successful in Newark, New Jersey. How could they possibly run the country?

If Donald Trump and the Republicans are reelected, expect a health care plan that excludes illegal immigrants, keeps people with pre-existing conditions covered and is not “Medicare for All.” Private plans, union and company plans won’t vanish. Drug costs will continue decreasing.

Republicans won’t redistribute wealth (Bernie Sanders) or impose middle-class tax increases (Elizabeth Warren). More of the southern border wall will be built, and U.S. immigration policies will be reformed to a merit basis.

Fracking and oil drilling will continue, so that many thousands of Americans won’t be out of work, and the loss of half of the Saudi’s oil production won’t affect global markets.

America will never be a socialist country.

SANDY METZGER

Santa Rosa

Unite behind the science

EDITOR: The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report released in May made it crystal clear: We are in the midst of a potentially catastrophic climate crisis. If we don’t make drastic changes to our behavior immediately, we will pass the tipping point in a decade or so. We may have passed it already.

We don’t have time for racism. We don’t have time for sexism. We don’t have time for classism. In fact, there’s no time left for any kind of bigotry or hate. We are literally trapped together on a piece of rock hurtling through space. It’s a closed system — there’s no way out.

We must all work together to relieve the climate crisis, or we will perish together in fire. I understand some religions preach that as the only path to salvation, but let’s not discuss religion. We don’t have time for that, either.

We only have time to do one thing: unite behind the science.

JEREMY SHARP

Bodega Bay

Jennings crossing delays

EDITOR: Supervisor Shirlee Zane, who serves on the SMART board, says she has always supported the Jennings Avenue rail crossing in Santa Rosa (“Jennings Avenue path still sought,” Sept. 14). In fact, Zane’s unquestioning echoing of SMART management staff’s positions has contributed to the crossing remaining closed.