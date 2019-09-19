Close to Home: Take a bolder approach to climate change

In order to resist climate change by reducing the use of fossil fuels, the subcommittee on climate action is recommending that the Santa Rosa City Council adopt an all-electric ready building code for new residential construction and declare a climate emergency.

Given the havoc caused by climate change over the past two years in Northern California alone, will these measures provide relief or protection from future disasters caused by climate change? And since natural disasters affect low-income families disproportionately and we already have a serious income gap in the county, do either of these policy decisions help low-income residents?

The proposed ordinance doesn’t require or incentivize the conversion of existing structures to all-electric, improving energy efficiency or equipping them with solar panels. Although we need housing, improving energy efficiency in existing buildings might achieve more, and faster, than requiring all-electric ready in new residences.

The all-electric ready mandate would not do anything about the major source of greenhouse gases: transportation. Since 60% of greenhouse gases in Sonoma County come from cars, trucks and buses, more than twice the amount from homes and commercial structures, why not replace all city buses with electric-powered buses and expand routes, making them more frequent and accessible?

In order to maximize ridership and get people out of their cars, why not eliminate fares and provide safe transportation for families and students to commute to work, school and stores? Besides eliminating the cost of owning a car, it would lower carbon emissions — our primary goal — reduce congestion, improve air quality and eliminate the need for downtown parking. It might also revive downtown and increase SMART ridership by making it more convenient.

While this might require a sea change in terms of habits, it would immediately help low-income residents and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, the cause of the climate emergency. Paired with limits on rent and raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour, free public transit would make Santa Rosa more affordable for thousands.

Making public transit user-friendly and convenient would also improve the quality of life for all residents. Imagine walking to the corner, boarding a quiet electric bus and riding to your workplace, restaurant, school or store without the hassle and cost of driving and parking, while saving the planet.

To provide power for electric buses, as well as existing structures and city vehicles, Santa Rosa could install solar panels on city property, saving money by eliminating PG&E as a provider, except during down or peak periods. The money saved on power generation could be used to pay off the solar system and subsidize public transit. Although electric vehicles make sense, they are expensive, cause traffic and need charging stations.

Having declared a climate emergency, we need to think boldly and be willing to change our habits and lifestyles. Free electric public transit must be part of that discussion.

Tony White is a resident of Santa Rosa.

