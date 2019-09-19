PD Editorial: From Santa Rosa to the White House

Robert O’Brien won’t have to wait for his first big test as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser.

O’Brien, a 1984 graduate of Cardinal Newman High School, starts his new job as Trump contemplates his response to weekend drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil processing facility that knocked out half of the kingdom’s production capacity, or about 5% of the global oil supply. Houthi rebels in Yemen claim responsibility for the attack, but U.S. officials blame Iran.

Trump initially tweeted that the U.S. was “locked and loaded,” followed by a more cautious “diplomacy is never exhausted.”

Whoever was responsible, the attack exposes the vulnerability of a leading global oil supplier and heightens the risk of a regional war in the Middle East. Iran and Saudi Arabia already are fighting proxy wars in Yemen, Syria and Iraq, while tensions between the U.S. and Iran have risen steadily since Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement and imposed new economic sanctions.

Trump, to his credit, wants to scale back the American military presence in Iraq and Afghanistan. And, despite his saber-rattling, his instinct has been to avoid new conflicts in the region.

So far, however, he hasn’t shown the finesse, much less the patience, required for successful diplomacy. Trump’s relations with traditional U.S. allies are strained, and the turnover in his Cabinet and on his national security staff has been nearly constant. O’Brien is the fourth national security adviser in less than three years, the most for any first-term president.

As Americans, all of us should hope that he can bring some badly needed stability to Trump’s team at an especially dangerous moment.

O’Brien’s predecessor, John Bolton, was an unabashed hawk when it came to Iran. He shared Trump’s disdain for the multilateral nuclear weapons accord, but they reportedly clashed over numerous issues, including the possibility of meetings between the president and Iranian leaders. They squabbled publicly over whether Bolton quit or was fired.

O’Brien’s friends describe him as level-headed, discreet and a good listener. He was chosen for his new job, an unnamed senior official told the Washington Post, as the “safest option” to avoid more “drama” on the national security team. “He gets along with everybody,” the official said. “He’s the nicest guy on the planet.”

Trump said he “looks the part,” and evidently he isn’t troubled by O’Brien’s California roots.

More important, O’Brien’s resume is deep. A UC Berkeley-trained lawyer, he served in the Army Reserve and has held a number of political positions, including working at the United Nations and the State Department. He advised presidential candidates Mitt Romney in 2012 and Scott Walker and Ted Cruz in 2016, and since May 2018, he has been the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.

As national security adviser, his duties will include coordinating recommendations from the State Department, the Pentagon and other agencies as well as offering his own advice to the president. O’Brien’s hasn’t been as outspoken as Bolton, although his 2016 book “While America Slept” was sharply critical of President Barack Obama’s approach to foreign policy.

O’Brien faces plenty of challenges in his new job: Middle East conflicts, North Korea’s nuclear program, a trade war with China — and an unpredictable boss. We hope he’s a quick study.

