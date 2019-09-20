Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Nuclear waste

EDITOR: In his letter extolling the virtues of nuclear power, Brent Gudzus ignored its most terrifying legacy — nuclear waste (“Nuclear power,” Sept. 10). Even excluding millions of tons of low- and intermediate-level waste, as of 2018, about 300,000 tons of high-level nuclear waste is stored. Thousands more tons are produced annually.

The half-life of some of this, e.g. plutonium, is around 25,000 years. It takes 10 half-lives to disappear, or 250,000 years. That’s over twice as long as our species has existed, and 50 times longer than the pyramids.

A pound of plutonium can kill millions of people. There is no consensus among those who study this on any truly safe way to store or get rid of it.

Nuclear energy is the starting point for nuclear weapons. During this quarter-million years, we must ensure that none of this waste escapes into the environment or falls into the hands of terrorists or rogue states. Good luck with that.

Luckily, we have our own nuclear reactor a safe 93 million miles away. Every day it gives us 35,000 times more energy than we use. It has enough fuel for billions of years, and it’s been supplying all the energy needed to power life on Earth since it began. We call it the sun.

M.L. JONES

Santa Rosa

A union of states

EDITOR: A number of your readers’ rants about the undemocratic nature of the Senate and Electoral College have shown little understanding of history. The creation of the Electoral College and Senate wasn’t a sop to the slave-holding states, it was an appeal to the small states who were jealous of their loss of sovereignty in the face of the huge states of Pennsylvania, Virginia and New York.

The small states had very few slaves. The sop to the slave-holding states was the counting of (nonvoting) slaves as 3/5th of a voter for the purpose of determining representation in the (more democratic) House of Representatives.

It is useful to remind ourselves that our Union is a union of states, not peoples, and as the late Charles Krauthammer liked to remind us, there are reasons why we are still on our first republic while France is on its fifth.

GREGORY B. SMITH

Sonoma

Opposing Trump

EDITOR: I say this to my fellow countrymen: If grabbing women inappropriately or walking into their dressing rooms unannounced didn’t disabuse you from voting for the current occupant of the White House, I could list, without exaggeration, dozen of lies from his mouth. Still doesn’t convince you of his incompetence? Maybe I have the one issue that will finally give you pause.

In the middle of the 19th century, 620,000 of our citizens died for Old Glory, a flag that represents the most important union in the history of the Earth: America. This president and many of his followers like to suggest that the Confederate battle flag is just as important. And they promote it. While the former banner advocates unity, inclusion and equality, the latter promotes division, segregation and superiority. It is obvious by the statements and actions of this president and his followers which they opt to promote.