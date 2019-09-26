Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Banning natural gas

EDITOR: I’d like to ask those who oppose a natural gas ban to just come out and admit that they are willing to gravely threaten their grandchildren’s lives so that people can use gas stoves instead of electric ones.

In a court of law, where scientific facts not fossil fuel company propaganda matter, denying the manmade rapidly accelerating destruction of our planet isn’t an opinion, but perjury. Arctic air and ocean temps were far above normal this summer. Ice loss and arctic wildfires were rampant. Our heating and acidifying oceans are causing extreme weather damage, fisheries destruction and ultimately the loss of oxygen-creating plankton.

Massively reducing all methane (natural gas) emissions, including from fracking and leaks, is the only realistic way we have to forestall planetary wreckage on a vast scale. But, hey, it’s not worth it if it means giving up the gas stove and fireplace, right?

ANDY FERGUSON

Petaluma

Harris and firearms

EDITOR: As California attorney general, Kamala Harris was tasked with confiscating guns from “prohibited persons.” She had an existing law and a list with names and addresses. At the end of her tenure the list was longer than when she started. She failed miserably.

Now candidate Harris advocates confiscating all assault weapons from all owners in the country. There is no law nor any likelihood of liberal Democratic supermajorities in Congress to pass one. There is no list nor any way to assemble one in most of the states that don’t require firearm registration.

There are more than 15 million assault weapons in the country, nearly all in the hands of law-abiding citizens who use them for target shooting, hunting, home defense, etc. Rifles as a whole, of which assault weapons are a subset, are used in less than 2% of crimes. Assault weapon owners will vote against anyone threatening confiscation.

So what Harris and several other like-minded candidates advocate is bad policy, not implementable and bad politics if they want to beat Donald Trump. What a trifecta.

FRED BAUER

Petaluma

Trump rallies

EDITOR: TK McDonald’s letter (“Choosing Trump,” Friday) began by saying, “The happiest place on Earth is no longer Disneyland. It is a Donald Trump rally.” I read on to see if McDonald was being cynical but soon realized the letter was serious. Disneyland is also called fantasyland, and I would compare a Donald Trump rally more to the “Wizard of Oz.”

SANDRA ROSEN

Sebastopol

Taxes and housing costs

EDITOR: The assessed valuation in Sonoma County is at record levels, yielding record income for the government. The cost of housing also makes it difficult to find employees. Government has caused this problem through the many fees and other unnecessary taxes that we must pay. Additional taxes for parks, libraries, paint and lumber and other possible taxes simply aren’t necessary and add to the cost of housing.

The total of sales tax is nearing 10%. So, 10% of your housing money goes to unnecessary fees/taxes. Added to this is $50,000 to $100,000 in fees charged per housing unit.

In SMART’s cost analysis, there is no mention of raising ticket prices. We have 600,000 people paying sales taxes to support SMART and 2,600 people receive a cheap ride.