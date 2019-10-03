Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Jack London lawsuit

EDITOR: Broadway under the Stars is one of my favorite evenings, mirroring its motto: “best night ever” (“Rangers sue over Jack London State Park,” Saturday). I love sitting in the ruins at Jack London State Historic Park, sipping Benziger wine and being entertained by insanely talented folk. The epic background of fog creeping over rolling hills is unmatched.

I also love Jack London State Historic Park once the curtain has closed. I hike the trails, am inspired by Charmian’s wardrobe collection and more than once have visited the Wolf House ruins. I can spend hours imagining the lives of Jack and Charmian, whether it be exploring the seas together or building their failed dream home in the redwoods. Living on Sonoma Mountain, I connect with exactly why he found the Valley of the Moon the perfect place to live, farm and write.

These clever artists have dreamed as Jack London may have about land-use, beyond a wildflower walk. In times of stress, divisiveness and challenge, how could bringing people together in nature to enjoy theatre be controversial?

Why not use this litigious energy to integrate more nature- based educational programing at events? Is this what it has come to — environmentalists threatening thespians? How about a little transcendence?

JANET RAE JORGENSEN

Santa Rosa

Rethink needle exchange

EDITOR: It’s time to rethink the needle exchange program. Sonoma County provides in excess of 60,000 needles each year for drug addicts. The concept is good for prevention of spreading disease, but studies have been conflicting relative to protection for those addicted to heroin and other illicit drugs and the impact on the non addicted general population.

Protection of the public from exposure to needles in public spaces may outweigh the benefit to addicts. Needles have become prolific in public areas and a hazard to children (attracted to the orange caps), unsuspecting adults and property owners trying to keep their business sites clean.

It’s common for small retail, restaurant and other business sites to have needles by the dozens left behind for property owners to clean up. For those unfamiliar with the process it can be dangerous without the proper equipment.

A better choice may be to provide injections at the needle exchange locations and not permit needle removal. I don’t profess to have the answers to this problem, but it needs study and a change from what now is the common practice.

JEROLD TIERNEY

Glen Ellen

Missed opportunity

EDITOR: Sonoma County supervisors found $10.8 million to tear down the Chanate Road hospital facility, but they couldn’t figure how some funds could have converted the many parking areas into a campsite for those living in vehicles.

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

Reforming immigration

EDITOR: The drain on our economy and social systems from the influx of illegal immigrants will not abate until their incentives for coming here are alleviated. This means improving the economies and quality of life in their native countries, which would be far less costly than dealing with it here.

These reforms cannot proceed without control of their high birth rates. Neither our country nor our planet can sustain continued population growth, especially with rising per capita consumption. Effective family planning is no longer an option. Capricious acts such as Donald Trump’s reinstatement of the gag rule, which blocks birth control assistance, only increase the number of unwanted pregnancies and dangerous abortions.