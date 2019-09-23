Monday’s Letters to the Editor

September 23, 2019, 12:05AM
Updated 8 hours ago

A false analogy

EDITOR: The analogy between owing a gun and owning a car is false. The right to be armed in self-defense is a biological right, a human right, a civil right and a constitutional right that shall not be infringed. Driving a car on a public road is a privilege. If you drive only on private roads, you don’t need a license, registration or insurance.

The reason the Second Amendment is in the Bill of Rights is that a militia of all citizens has the ability to resist the standing army of a repressive government. This requires comparable arms.

Read your history. Times change; human nature has not.

GERALD A. BORKENHAGEN

Novato

A crisis of trust

EDITOR: Keeping up with the news these days is dangerous for my heart and mind. Security is a thing of the past. Anything can happen at any time — shootings, fires, whatever. My body is geared up, ready to fight or flee, creating stress on all its systems. Can I believe claims of fake news, hoaxes or conspiracy theories? How do I distinguish the real story from the fake, the facts from a hoax or the actual conspiracy from the theory? The more corruption that is exposed, the greater the coverup. So lying is inevitable, and trust is an illusion. When there is doubt, there can be no trust.

We seek credibility in leaders in every field, but with conflicting opinions on every subject, who can be believed? Our president is throwing our standard social rules up in the air to see how they fall. And it does look like the sky is falling. Now that our standards are up for grabs, it may be time to reconsider long-held values and our allegiance to political organizations that profess to have our best interests at heart but truly don’t. All I can do is to stay open in heart and mind and trust my intuition. And I imagine the world as it could be.

DIANE SEE

Santa Rosa

A mini Manhattan Project

EDITOR: When we needed ships in World War II, Henry Kaiser’s shipbuilders were building them in two-thirds of the time and at one-quarter of the cost of other shipbuilders.

When an earthquake damaged Southern California highways and state engineers said it’d take two years to fix, a private firm cut huge steel plates, placed them over the damaged areas, and they were back to normal traffic activity in three weeks.

Now, at a time when we need to create a zero-polluting engine to replace carbon combustion engines, why not call on 100 of the best of the best energy engineers/scientists to cooperate in a mini Manhattan Project. We know the advance of computer technology should reduce costs by as much as 60% by not requiring thousands of workers and the labs that had to be built back then.

It’s way past time to call on the best of the best, for we know our politicians fail at the necessary get-it-done level of action. Besides, politicians are talking in the trillions of dollars to manage our climate crisis. A mini Manhattan Project would cost at least 100 times less and, if successful, would stop a major cause of pollution- driven climate change.

RONALD BRENT HIPPLER

Rohnert Park

Teen vaping

EDITOR: On behalf of Tobacco-Free Sonoma County Community Coalition, thank you for your article on the responses to the local teen vaping epidemic (“Uphill battle on teen vaping,” Sept. 15). We absolutely agree that students under school discipline related to e-cigarettes need help.

Big Tobacco consistently blames the issue on kids and parents, but 1 out of 6 local retailers illegally sold nicotine products to underage purchasers in a 2018 undercover operation.

Enacting a tobacco retail license ordinance with a flavor ban is a strategy jurisdictions across the Bay Area are using to reduce youth uptake of flavored e-cigs as well as youth-popular little cigars that come in an array of appealing dessert, fruit and candy flavors.

Big Tobacco blames parents while spending $1 million per hour marketing to hook the next generation of customers and, unlike with cigarettes, is not restricted from promoting addictive electronic products on TV, radio, social media and in magazines popular with youth.

It is great our governor and the White House are finally taking a stand, but we can’t wait for them to act. If readers agree that we aren’t willing to lose one more child to fattening Big Tobacco/Vape’s profits, let’s work together to protect our youth. tobaccofreesonoma@gmail.com

PAM GRANGER

Chairwoman, Tobacco-Free Sonoma County Community Coalition

SMART: A failure

EDITOR: The SMART train is a failure, but we can never seem to look at failures when it comes to public spending. Don’t think so? Ride it to work for a week. Yesterday’s technology. Too slow, too costly and not very forward thinking. If you want public transit, then strive for the best option, not a feel good failure. Is this train a real alternative to driving? Smoke another bowl.

STEVE McLAUGHLIN

Windsor

Opioids’ toll

EDITOR: As the mother of a child who was given OxyContin to treat a snowboard injury and then spiraled downhill into heroin and meth for 12 years, I believe no lawsuit can replace the lives taken by the greed of these drug makers (“Opioid maker plans to settle,” Sept. 12).

There were no suitable rehabs that were affordable for my son’s recovery. It has been a struggle for the whole family for more than a decade. I hope the government can use this money to help those who can’t afford the Hollywood rehabs and use known methods of recovery to help save their lives.

Addiction has affected way too many.

SANDEE GIBSON

Windsor

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

