Monday’s Letters to the Editor

A false analogy

EDITOR: The analogy between owing a gun and owning a car is false. The right to be armed in self-defense is a biological right, a human right, a civil right and a constitutional right that shall not be infringed. Driving a car on a public road is a privilege. If you drive only on private roads, you don’t need a license, registration or insurance.

The reason the Second Amendment is in the Bill of Rights is that a militia of all citizens has the ability to resist the standing army of a repressive government. This requires comparable arms.

Read your history. Times change; human nature has not.

GERALD A. BORKENHAGEN

Novato

A crisis of trust

EDITOR: Keeping up with the news these days is dangerous for my heart and mind. Security is a thing of the past. Anything can happen at any time — shootings, fires, whatever. My body is geared up, ready to fight or flee, creating stress on all its systems. Can I believe claims of fake news, hoaxes or conspiracy theories? How do I distinguish the real story from the fake, the facts from a hoax or the actual conspiracy from the theory? The more corruption that is exposed, the greater the coverup. So lying is inevitable, and trust is an illusion. When there is doubt, there can be no trust.

We seek credibility in leaders in every field, but with conflicting opinions on every subject, who can be believed? Our president is throwing our standard social rules up in the air to see how they fall. And it does look like the sky is falling. Now that our standards are up for grabs, it may be time to reconsider long-held values and our allegiance to political organizations that profess to have our best interests at heart but truly don’t. All I can do is to stay open in heart and mind and trust my intuition. And I imagine the world as it could be.

DIANE SEE

Santa Rosa

A mini Manhattan Project

EDITOR: When we needed ships in World War II, Henry Kaiser’s shipbuilders were building them in two-thirds of the time and at one-quarter of the cost of other shipbuilders.

When an earthquake damaged Southern California highways and state engineers said it’d take two years to fix, a private firm cut huge steel plates, placed them over the damaged areas, and they were back to normal traffic activity in three weeks.

Now, at a time when we need to create a zero-polluting engine to replace carbon combustion engines, why not call on 100 of the best of the best energy engineers/scientists to cooperate in a mini Manhattan Project. We know the advance of computer technology should reduce costs by as much as 60% by not requiring thousands of workers and the labs that had to be built back then.

It’s way past time to call on the best of the best, for we know our politicians fail at the necessary get-it-done level of action. Besides, politicians are talking in the trillions of dollars to manage our climate crisis. A mini Manhattan Project would cost at least 100 times less and, if successful, would stop a major cause of pollution- driven climate change.

RONALD BRENT HIPPLER