PD Editorial: With the most at stake, youth send a strong message on climate

Hundreds of young people will rally Friday in Santa Rosa and many other communities across the region demanding action on climate change. Their elders should pay attention, even in progressive California.

The rallies are part of an international climate strike. Young people will walk out of school or off the job for a day to drive home the point that the world must do more to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to develop policies to address the negative effects of climate change that are already unavoidable.

Those students and millennials have more at stake in this debate than most people for the simple reason that they are young and therefore will live through more years of climate disasters than their parents and grandparents will.

In Santa Rosa, they will rally at Old Courthouse Square at noon; in Petaluma at City Hall at 11 a.m.; and in Napa at Veterans Park at 2 p.m. More than a dozen events are scheduled for the North Bay alone.

We applaud the young people who choose to participate. Youth activism can serve as the spark for real change. Or it can fall flat, as politicians and captains of industry continue to drag their feet. Given the current environment in Washington, the latter seems more likely. Just in the past week the Trump administration has taken the nation backward on efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions, announcing pits intention to revoke California’s authority to set clean-air standards for motor vehicles.

We applaud, too, the students who choose to remain in the classroom. No one should forget that participation is optional. Everyone should respect divergent views and priorities.

Those who do participate, need to know that their decision has consequences. When a student walks out of school, that’s truancy. Most schools will record it as an unexcused absence. Perhaps they consider that a small price to pay to make a point about so important an issue, but it will be a real mark on one’s academic record.

High schools in Santa Rosa are organizing events on campus as an alternative. They provide an excellent opportunity for students to share their message without truancy. Whether that’s good enough is up to each student.

As Steven P. Herrington, Sonoma County’s superintendent of schools, noted in a letter denying a request for excused absences, administrators cannot just hand out excused absences when they happen to agree with the protest. If students striking for climate change get a pass, so too must students who walk out for gun rights or in favor of building a wall on the Mexican border. Schools don’t get to play favorites with causes.

“There is typically a cost to participating in a strike or act of civil disobedience, and the fact that those participating are willing to accept that consequence makes the message all the more powerful,” Herrington wrote.

However young people choose to make their point, already they have succeeded as the community and the country are talking about this event. But this is just a start. If young people want to continue to influence the debate, they must do more. Lead not just with rallies and words but with examples. For example, don’t drive when you could walk, bike or take the bus. Spend your money with companies committed to environmental justice. Show your elders what real change looks like.

