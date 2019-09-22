Herring: On homeless, Trump, Democrats share a plan

President Donald Trump declared that Los Angeles and San Francisco will “destroy themselves” if they don’t clear out homeless encampments that threaten to ruin the “prestige” of “our best highways, our best streets, our best entrances to buildings.” Trump has directed aides to launch a major crackdown on homelessness in California, which could involve razing tent camps, creating new temporary facilities and refurbishing existing government buildings so the administration can remove people residing illegally on California’s streets. It all seems to echo Trump’s attempted crackdowns on undocumented immigrants in liberal “sanctuary cities,” this time applied to another marginalized group in Democratic strongholds.

The president often blames Democrats for sustained poverty and crime in major cities, and he’s used typically stigmatizing language to describe homelessness: “You take a look at what’s going on with San Francisco, it’s terrible,” he told Fox News recently. “… We may intercede. We may do something to get that whole thing cleaned up. It’s inappropriate. Now, we have to take the people and do something.”

But the residents and leaders of these liberal cities are also intolerant of the unhoused. On the West Coast, criminalizing homelessness is already policy orthodoxy — even among those who are part of the vanguard of the anti-Trump resistance.

Many of the California Democrats who criticized Trump’s proposed crackdown have also sought to criminalize homelessness. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s spokesman called on Trump to put “serious solutions, with real investment, on the table,” rather than just divisive rhetoric. But as mayor of San Francisco, Newsom pushed a successful ballot initiative to make it illegal to sit or lie on city sidewalks. State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, who said this month that Trump should “back off,” co-sponsored a successful ballot initiative that bars camping in public spaces in his hometown. San Francisco Mayor London Breed said that “simply cracking down on homelessness without providing the housing people need is not a real solution.” Meanwhile, during her term, the city’s police department has increased the number of officers assigned to addressing homeless complaints from 24 to 58, while also raising the number of sanitation workers dedicated to sweeping encampments. Voters in these liberal cities not only pass these laws, they call on the police to enforce them. In 2017, San Francisco police were dispatched nearly 100,00 times for caller complaints of homeless concerns.

Jim Crow, anti-Okie, “ugly” and vagrancy laws long empowered police to manage the down-and-out. But the judicial reversal of anti-vagrancy laws in 1972, coupled with the explosive growth of homelessness in the 1980s, led U.S. cities to restrict a wide variety of behaviors associated with homelessness, including panhandling, sleeping in parks and sitting on sidewalks. These laws reached new prominence in the 1990s as they became central to the sorts of “zero tolerance” policing campaigns pioneered by then-New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani — now a Trump adviser who is reportedly shaping the administration’s emergent policy on homelessness.

Such laws spread rapidly across the country. A recent report by the National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty found that half of the 187 cities in its study banned camping and sitting, lying down in public or loitering and begging in particular places. Between 2006 and 2016, the number of bans on sitting and lying down increased by 52%, citywide camping bans by 69%, prohibitions on loitering and loafing citywide by 88% and laws against living in vehicles by 143%. Another study by the Policy Advocacy Clinic at UC Berkeley’s law school found that California cities each have an average of more than 10 anti-homeless laws, while Los Angeles and San Francisco have 17 and 24, respectively. Each law may target one or two behaviors; collectively, they effectively criminalize homelessness.