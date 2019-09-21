The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Little Donny J can kick a soccer ball farther than anyone in history, and he’s the best player ever on his team.”

JANICE STITES, Sonoma

“He’ll need the scholarship, since we don’t have the $500,000.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“My resume says I’m director of juvenile enrichment, not soccer mom.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“He keeps calling it football.”

JACK RANNELS, Calistoga

“We can’t afford college, so we hope he can ‘bend it like Beckham’ someday.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor