Golis: For Trump, state homeless crisis came gift-wrapped

PETE GOLIS
PETE GOLIS IS A COLUMNIST FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT.
September 22, 2019, 12:13AM
President Donald Trump made a rare visit to California last week and did what he does best, serving up casual broadsides that left his fans cheering and his detractors sputtering.

Critics complained that not everything he said about homelessness in Los Angeles and San Francisco rang true, but Trump didn’t mind. So long as he keeps people distracted and agitated, he will continue to dominate the national conversation. Every day and twice on Sunday, there will be more where this came from.

Trump was wrong, for example, when he said dirty needles are washed into the ocean from San Francisco streets, but he wasn’t wrong that dirty needles and other human wastes have become a fact of life in some neighborhoods. The New York Times reported that thousands of hypodermic needles are gathered from San Francisco streets every month.

It remains that an estimated 130,000 Californians are living on the streets, many in squalid conditions. For Trump and his eagerness to mock his critics, here was an opportunity that came gift-wrapped.

After Trump lost the state by more than 4 million votes in 2016, it wasn’t difficult to predict that his administration and California would come into conflict. From climate change to immigration to international trade to environmental regulation, the state’s progressive agenda represents everything that is antithetical to Trumpism. Whether Trump is serious about ending homelessness, he and his supporters would like nothing better than to disadvantage California.

This state ranks as the fifth-largest economy on Earth. In most ways, the other 49 states can only wish to match California’s success.

But the state has utterly failed to deal with a scarcity of housing and the resulting high costs.

When it comes to the embarrassment that is homelessness in California, here’s what would make a difference:

— A dramatic (and expensive) expansion of programs to help the mentally ill and people trying to cope with drug and alcohol addictions.

— A willingness to acknowledge that in some circumstances, law enforcement will be needed to protect people and neighborhoods.

— An understanding that communities can’t keep on producing new jobs when there is no place for people to live.

— Tax reforms that reduce the need for local fees imposed on new construction. When a recent Newsom administration study found that building fees increase the cost of housing, a couple of generations of builders replied: Well, duh. (The report only became public because the Los Angeles Times submitted a public records request.)

— A real — not pretend — commitment to new home construction, even when it requires government subsidies to close the gap between what people can afford and the cost of new construction.

Everyone understands that California is dealing with an acute shortage of housing. Yet the number of residential building permits issued in 2019 is below the number of permits issued at this time last year.

Here’s the latest from the state Legislative Analyst’s Office: “8,640 permits were issued statewide in July, down 10 percent from the prior July. In total, 61,200 permits have been issued in the first seven months of 2019, down 17 percent from 2018.”

The report added: “The recent slowdown in housing permits is the most severe since the Great Recession (of 2008).”

As the public policy website CalMatters noted last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom promised that 3.5 million new homes would be built by the year 2025. At the current pace, 90,000 new homes will be built this year. So there’s only 3.4 million homes to go.

Elected officials, it seems, remain eager to support new apartment buildings and shelters, so long as they’re not in places that rile up their constituents.

Meanwhile, there are pluses and minuses to the new statewide rent control law, but no one should pretend it solves the state’s housing crisis. If anything, it portends a reduction in new home construction in future years.

How bad is the situation? At Spotify, you can now enjoy the California housing crisis playlist. Rolling Stones fans will not be surprised to learn that its name is Gimme Shelter.

Among all the ways to measure the state’s housing crisis, there is this: CalMatters recently reported that 40% of all Californians 18 to 34 years old — 1.5 million people — live with their parents.

The report even inquired how young people become intimate with their partners when their parents are living down the hall. Answer: The backseat of a car.

Maybe these are happy families, but here’s a guess that many of these young adults would just as soon be living in their own houses and apartments.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

