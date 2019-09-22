PD Editorial: A look at North Coast senators’ bills for 2019

California lawmakers sent several hundred bills to Gov. Gavin Newsom in the closing days of the 2019 legislative session, on topics ranging from childhood vaccinations to employment regulations to interest rates on short-term loans.

We’ve commented on some of these bills already and will have more to say as Newsom’s deadline to sign or veto legislation approaches in mid-October. Today, we want to highlight some of the pending bills by Sonoma County’s state senators, Bill Dodd of Napa and Mike McGuire of Healdsburg.

We’ll do the same later this week with bills sponsored by local Assembly members Cecilia Aguiar-Curry of Winters, Marc Levine of San Rafael and Jim Wood of Healdsburg.

Dodd’s legislation includes:

SB 19: This bill requires the state to modernize and restore its network of stream gauges. As Dodd noted, 39 million people, a $47 billion agriculture industry and wildlife “from the Sierra to the sea” need water, “yet we have surprisingly little data about how much water is moving through our streams at any given time.” Newsom should sign this bill, and ensure that money is budgeted to complete the work.

SB 167: This bill requires PG&E and California’s other investor-owned utilities to mitigate the impact of public safety power shutoffs on customers who depend on electric-powered life-support equipment and authorizes utilities to provide backup power or financial assistance to low-income customers with medical needs.

SB 190: This bill directs the state fire marshal to develop a model defensible space ordinance that could be adopted by cities and counties to ensure that property owners manage vegetation and create fire breaks around their homes. You wouldn’t think a law would be required, but recent history shows otherwise.

SB 209: This bill requires Cal Fire and the state Office of Emergency Services to establish a wildfire forecast and threat intelligence center to gather, analyze and disseminate information to first responders and utilities. Supporters say the center could serve as a clearinghouse for public and private fire monitoring networks and weather data.

SB 240: Responding to a common complaint from wildfire victims, this bill requires that independent insurance adjusters hired to handle post-disaster claims read and understand a state bulletin outlining laws governing property insurance claims. Dodd says the goal is to avoid a repeat of delays that “revictimized the victims” of recent fires.

SB 247: This bill requires the state Public Utilities Commission’s wildfire safety division to oversee physical audits of the clearing of vegetation from utility lines — the cause of numerous deadly fires.

McGuire’s legislation includes:

SB 185: This bill would create sales, marketing and labeling restrictions for cannabis similar to those for wine. Cannabis products could not be labeled or sold as coming from a particular county or appellation unless it was grown there.

SB 449: This bill would extend the state’s Pierce’s Disease control program for five years, to March 1, 2026. The disease, transmitted by the glassy-winged sharpshooter, has caused millions of dollars in damage to California grapevines.

SB 523: About two-thirds of California voters cast ballots by mail, and some neglect to sign the envelope as required. This bill requires voter registrar’s to notify voters whose signature is missing from the envelope so they can sign it and have their ballot counted.

SB 560: This bill requires utilities to notify first responders, health care facilities and telecommunications prior to a public safety power shutoff.

Newsom has until Oct. 13 to sign or veto legislation.

