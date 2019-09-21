PD Editorial: Closing the side door to college

When a federal judge sentenced actress Felicity Huffman to 14 days for paying $15,000 to inflate her daughter’s SAT score, the story made national headlines. Fewer reporters and cameras were on hand two days earlier when California lawmakers passed a bill intended to make it harder for wealthy parents to game the system at the state’s public universities.

AB 1383 by Assemblyman Kevin McCarty. D-Sacramento, requires three senior administrators to check off on any special “admissions by exception” to a California State University campus. The bill, which bill sailed through the Legislature without a single “no” vote, encourages the University of California regents to adopt the same policy. Gov. Gavin Newsom should sign this bill into law — and the regents should make it UC policy.

The FBI’s Operation Varsity Blues investigation resulted in indictments accusing some parents of conspiring to falsify scores on entrance exams and others of creating bogus athletic credentials to ensure admission for their children at prestigious universities, most of them private; the exception being UCLA. UC and CSU admit some students who don’t meet entry requirements if they are disadvantaged or have special talents, such as being athletes. That’s appropriate, but AB 1383 would add some accountability to the process.

