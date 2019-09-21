PD Editorial: Finding smart spot for rail station

If you read our letters to the editor, you know that SMART has devoted fans and bitter opponents. If someone feels wishy-washy about the 2-year-old rail system, we haven’t heard from them. It’s quite likely that North Bay voters will be asked to extend the quarter-cent sales tax that supports the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit agency in the March election. Before that, however, Sonoma County supervisors may order up a study to choose a location for a third station in the Santa Rosa area.

Supervisors James Gore and Lynda Hopkins believe that Fulton is the best location, saying it would provide better access for their constituents in the north county and along the lower Russian River. Supervisor Shirlee Zane prefers Roseland, citing greater population density and the concentration of lower-income residents. We suggest studying both locations, while factoring in potential changes in north county demand with SMART’s extension to Windsor, which is expected in 2021. But a study is easy. The real test will be raising money for a new station, wherever it gets built.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.