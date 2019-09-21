PD Editorial: Finally, progress on election security

In July, we jumped on the “Moscow Mitch” bandwagon, urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to stop thwarting legislative efforts to improve security for American elections. U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election and warned that it could happen again in 2020. Other foreign governments probably have the same idea. And it wasn’t just planting stories on social media. Russia tried to hack election systems in all 50 states, according to a bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee report issued earlier this year.

It seems that McConnell finally got the message. After a lot of public grousing about the nickname, he came out Thursday in support of an additional $250 million in federal funding to enhance security of state election systems. “That will bring our total allocation for election security — listen to this — to more than $600 million since fiscal 2008,” he said.

The House already has approved $600 million in election security funding for 2020 alone, so it’s likely the final figure will fall somewhere in between. Several other election security measures have been stalled in the Senate, including one that would simply require presidential campaigns to notify authorities if they are offered assistance by foreign agents. Maybe “Election Security Mitch” will get behind that one, too.

