Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

September 24, 2019, 12:03AM
The Saudis’ problem

EDITOR: Saudi Arabia is an immensely wealthy kingdom. It can certainly afford any military force it thinks it might need. If it can prove the source of the recent raids on its oil production facilities, it can certainly retaliate as deemed necessary to prevent future attacks. Why is our government making loud noises about the level and swift totality of retaliation?

We have to learn to keep out of the local affairs of other parts of the world. We aren’t the world police force, or even a deputy sheriff.

The Russians spent 10 years in Afghanistan and left with their tails between their legs, and we learned nothing. We have been there 18 years and still no resolution. What’s wrong with this picture?

JOHN COLLEY

Sonoma

A challenge to youth

EDITOR: OK, young people, a challenge to you. Young folks march and parade for causes all the time. Do you do the most important thing: register to vote and vote? All the marching and chanting in the world doesn’t work if we have a government that ignores and makes fun of the wishes of its citizens, and right now that’s what we have. So all you 18 and older young folks can make the biggest impact and difference by voting. As far as I’m concerned, if you don’t vote, you can’t complain.

LINDA ELLIOTT

Cloverdale

Bike routes

EDITOR: It is sad that Sonoma County must destroy major bike routes by applying rough slurry seals to bike lanes. I understand that we can’t afford proper pavement. But the rough coatings, which are fine for cars and trucks, make road travel by bicycle miserable.

I hope the county will figure out how to keep the rough, heavy-duty coatings only on motor-vehicle lanes and use a smooth coating on bike lanes and shoulders — or find some other way to preserve roadway quality for bike travel.

Guerneville Road west of Fulton Road is the latest example of a once-decent bike route that is now an unpleasant chore to ride. Other major bike routes (hello, city of Santa Rosa) have met a similar fate. Is roadway technology incapable of maintaining bikeway quality, or are we not trying hard enough?

JIM AVERA

Santa Rosa

Banning herbicides

EDITOR: I am inspired by the worldwide climate strike last week and especially by our local youth-led movement. Sonoma County and especially Rohnert Park residents have an opportunity on Tuesday to do something tangible to reduce our county’s climate footprint.

The Rohnert Park City Council will entertain a bold plan to stop using synthetic herbicides at parks and other public spaces. Synthetic herbicides and fertilizers are energy intensive to produce, soil treated with these chemicals doesn’t sequester carbon well, and synthetic fertilizers release nitrous oxide, which is 300 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

Please show up to tell the Rohnert Park City Council to do its part to battle climate change and ban all synthetic herbicides at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

MEGAN KAUN

Sonoma County Conservation Action

A life-saving test

EDITOR: Thank you for your excellent report on how fentanyl is dramatically increasing the death rate nationwide because it is 100 times stronger than most opioids (“Fake opioids transform global drug trade” Sept. 15). So you may be able to take two OxyContin tablets without danger, but if fentanyl is labeled to look like OxyContin, two of those are so strong they can suppress your respirations enough for you to die.

But there is something that can help drug users see if their pills are laced with fentanyl. It is called a fentanyl test strip; instructions vary, but rubbing the test strip into the powder of the drug will tell you if the powder contains fentanyl. These strips are available online, at certain pharmacies and some hospitals. For example, Healdsburg District Hospital has them free of charge in the emergency room.

I feel strongly that every opioid drug user should have these test strips. I suggest if you have a loved one or a good friend who you know is using opioids, provide this person with the fentanyl test strips so he or she won’t inadvertently take a fatal dose of fentanyl. It is a killer, but it can be detected.

DR. DAVID ANDERSON

Geyserville

SR homeless camp

EDITOR: Before the Santa Rosa City Council’s next meeting, members should drive by South Hendley Street and have a look at what the homeless contingent is doing to the area. I pass that way frequently and have watched as trailers started moving into the area. Each time, I thought that soon something would be done about what was happening. They have taken over completely.

This is unfair to the people who live in that part of town. If I was a mother living there, I would never take my children anywhere near the park to play.

Santa Rosa needs to step up and handle this situation. Everyone is so afraid of taking the initiative and making the tough choices that nothing gets done.

Council members need to take a look at what is going on in that area. Fix it.

JOAN JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

