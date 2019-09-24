PD Editorial: Getting to the bottom of Trump’s Ukraine phone call

President Donald Trump hopes the transcript of his July 25 phone call with the leader of Ukraine’s government is made public soon.

He said so Monday while speaking to reporters at the United Nations — right before telling the same reporters that releasing the transcript would set a bad precedent.

Surprised? You shouldn’t be. Contradictory statements are nothing new for Trump; these aren’t even his first in the unfolding Ukraine controversy.

After a succession of new disclosures over the past week, there’s little reason to doubt that Trump leaned on President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, a frontrunner for the Democratic nomination in 2020. Trump denies using $250 million in military aid to Ukraine as a lever, but on Sunday he admitted (after previous denials) accusing the former vice president of corruption during his phone call with Zelensky.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump pressed Zelensky “about eight times” in the course of their July 25 call to work with Rudolf Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, who has been pushing for an investigation. Biden’s son did business in Ukraine, but prosecutors there have said neither the former vice president nor his son were guilty of any wrongdoing.

At best, any pressure brought by Trump reflects spectacularly poor judgment.

At worst, this was a gross abuse of presidential power.

In either scenario, it’s clear that Trump sees no borders when it comes to partisan politics and no boundaries between U.S. foreign policy and his reelection campaign, even after a lengthy investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and allegations that he impeded that investigation.

Congress has a responsibility to find out what happened in the July 25 phone call, but the White House is stonewalling. The president says he’s the victim of — what else? — a witch hunt.

We don’t know the identity of the whistleblower who filed a complaint about the July 25 phone call, or all the details of the complaint, but the inspector general for the intelligence community — a Trump appointee named Michael Atkinson — concluded that it raised an “urgent concern,” triggering a law requiring him to notify Congress. He was overruled by the Justice Department.

One of the legal justifications for withholding the whistleblower report is a real stretch: The complaint involves someone outside the intelligence community, so it isn’t subject to the law requiring congressional notification. The president technically may be outside the intelligence community, but U.S. intelligence agencies, like all executive agencies, ultimately report to him.

House Democrats are threatening subpoenas, which is likely to result in a legal battle, potentially delaying any congressional inquiry until after the election.

Instead of staying silent or circling the wagons, congressional Republicans should join the effort to obtain the whistleblower’s report and to determine exactly what was said in the July 25 phone call. The conduct of the president and the integrity U.S. elections shouldn’t be partisan matters.

