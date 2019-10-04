Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Life in the Bay Area

EDITOR: OK, so homelessness in San Francisco has escalated to the point that it is now a public health crisis. The Russian River is really unusable now because drunks are using it as a toilet. And, for the foreseeable future, whether you have power or not depends on the weather. All of this in one of the richest regions in the country. Boy.

TOM GLYNN

Santa Rosa

Teacher pay

EDITOR: As a former Analy High School student, a recent college graduate and someone with an interest in entering the field of education, I have been shocked and appalled to hear about the West Sonoma County High School District’s treatment of its teachers. Minuscule wage increases paired with reductions in health benefits leave teachers living in financial precarity.

The Guardian lists Santa Rosa as the fifth least-affordable city for teachers in the U.S. This is unethical and untenable.

The district claims it doesn’t have enough money, but 22% of its $26 billion budget goes to an ambiguous category called “services,” compared to the state’s 8.5%. If our “services” spending matched the state average, there would be $3.3 million available to prioritize teachers.

Public schoolteachers are the backbone of our education system, and they deserve to be respected for their labor, compensated fairly and given a seat at the table.

ALYA BOHR

Sebastopol

Reprehensible view

EDITOR: As much as I love and respect David Brooks, I found his Sunday column reprehensible (“Trump’s guilty, but impeachment is a mistake”). For contrast, see Paul Krugman’s Sunday column (“Impeaching Trump is good for the economy”).

Were Donald Trump’s latest transgression (extorting Ukraine) to go unconfronted, not only he but future presidents would be invested with authoritarian invincibility. And the Democrats would be shamed forever for being as spineless as the supine GOP.

Does Brooks really believe that the majority who voted against Trump are so stupid as to accept the GOP’s Senate’s approval of Trump’s sellout of America’s foreign policy for personal gain? That we will condone the meddling in our election again by a foreign power at the urging of Trump and his cronies?

At the impeachment trial, when the GOP Senate acquits Trump of threatening to withhold congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine for defense against Russia, does Brooks really believe that this will secure its members’ seats at the ballot box? The whole country will be watching their votes. Come November 2020, I look forward to the fruits of the Senate’s Pyrrhic victory.

BJ CATES

Healdsburg

The wrong message

EDITOR: An article in the sports section mentioned that students at poorer schools that lose consistently in football feel inferior to students at schools from wealthier areas (“Poverty is a factor in losing, schools say,” Sept. 24).

The article said kids from more privileged high schools in suburban Des Moines, Iowa, get more nutritious food, better equipment and better training. Many Iowans believe teams from poorer schools could feel better about themselves if they played each other in a separate league and therefore had a better chance of winning.

Wrong! The answer is to build up and improve the poorer schools. Why should the students start life feeling inferior to the kids in “ivy league” high schools? We Americans owe all kids a good start in life. Students of all races and religions have contributed to our country’s greatness and will continue to with our support. “Our support” means some more tax money for all the Des Moines high schools to bring them up to a good competitive level.