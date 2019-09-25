PD Editorial: Get ready before the lights go out

With the temperature rising above 100 degrees, low humidity and wind blowing from the northeast, we spent Tuesday afternoon wondering whether the power was going to stay on.

At this writing, we still don’t know.

Sonoma County was spared a public safety power outage on Monday, but the warning from PG&E extends into Wednesday morning.

Count on more warnings, and more days of uncertainty, whenever weather conditions increase the risk of catastrophic wildfires like the one that flattened most of the Butte County town of Paradise last November and the firestorm that razed more than 6,100 North Bay homes in 2017.

And be ready for precautionary outages that last a week or more.

This is, to repurpose a familiar phrase, the new normal.

Charge your phone, check your first aid kit, make sure you have nonperishable food, fresh batteries and cash, fill your gas tank, and if you have a well, make sure you have plenty of water. If you haven’t registered already, sign up for Nixle text alerts to get updates from city and county emergency service officials. You also can find regular updates at pressdemocrat.com.

Protracted outages won’t be easy for anyone, and they’ll be especially difficult for people who rely on electric-powered medical devices.

But utility equipment has caused some of the state’s largest and deadliest fires, with high winds knocking down live power lines or toppling trees into them. Unless and until new safety features, such as putting lines underground or insulating them, are developed and deployed, shutting down power lines during red flag conditions is the best way to protect lives and property.

Preemptive outages are new to Northern California residents, but San Diego Gas & Electric started using them after a major fire in 2007. Southern California Edison followed in 2017, and PG&E adopted the strategy last year. The utilities must visually inspect their lines before reenergizing them, a time-consuming process that means outages could last for several days after weather conditions improve.

This week’s warnings extend across the state. PG&E cut power to about 29,000 customers in three Sierra foothill counties on Monday, while extending warnings in six other counties, including parts of Sonoma, Lake and Napa. Southern California Edison also warned customers about potential outages this week.

Anticipating that power could be shut down in parts of Sonoma County, cooling centers with food and other supplies already are open at the Finley Center in Santa Rosa and the Healdsburg Senior Center. Don’t hesitate to seek help, and look out for vulnerable neighbors who may need assistance.

California has been lucky so far this year, with Cal Fire reporting just 196 fires larger than 10 acres, 158,900 acres burned, 39 structures destroyed and no fatalities. But fire season is nearly year-round now. Even if we are spared a major fire, weather conditions could trigger precautionary blackouts. Think of it as a matter of when, not if.

And get ready now.

