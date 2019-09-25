PD Editorial: It’s time for Congress to hold Trump accountable

For Donald Trump, perhaps the most unconventional president in American history, an impeachment inquiry may have been inevitable.

Given his administration’s unbending resistance to the most basic norms of congressional oversight, coupled with allegations that Trump pressured a foreign leader to investigate a political rival and his family, impeachment proceedings became a necessity.

But the process announced Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a beginning, not an end. Impeachment cannot be divorced from politics, especially with the next presidential election less than 14 months away. But this inquiry must be a resolute pursuit of facts, not a sideshow in the 2020 campaign.

And whether it can be completed before American voters render their verdict on Trump and his conduct is an open question.

While some Democrats began pushing for impeachment almost as soon as Trump was sworn in, Pelosi, recognizing the potential for dividing the country even further, counseled caution — until Tuesday.

“The president must be held accountable,” she said. “No one is above the law.”

Only two presidents — Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton — have been impeached by the House. Neither was convicted in the Senate.

Trump’s fellow Republicans control the Senate and, barring shocking revelations, they’re unlikely to provide the two-thirds majority required to remove him from office.

However, on the same day the House initiated impeachment proceedings, GOP senators stood up to Trump’s stonewalling, joining a unanimous, bipartisan vote calling for the president to provide congressional intelligence committee with the whistleblower report that prompted Pelosi’s dramatic turnaround. Their defense of congressional oversight is tardy but nonetheless welcome.

The inspector general for the intelligence community — a Trump appointee — concluded that the complaint was “urgent” and “credible” and that the report should be shared with Congress. He was overruled by the Justice Department.

At issue is a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Reporting by the New York Times, Washington Post and others revealed that, prior to the call, Trump delayed $400 million in congressionally approved military aid for Ukraine. Trump is accused of pressuring Zelensky to open a corruption investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who had business dealings in Ukraine.

Trump, who called the conversation “perfect,” says he will make a transcript of the call public on Wednesday. He also needs to turn over the whistleblower report and any other records of his phone call with Zelensky.

If he refuses, federal courts should recognize the House’s constitutional authority to impeach the president and order the production of all relevant evidence.

Trump solicited Russian interference during the 2016 campaign, but special counsel Robert Mueller said he didn’t conspire or collude with the Russian to influence the outcome of the election. The question that must be answered now is whether Trump linked the release of military aid to an investigation of the Bidens. That would cross the line between an inappropriate conversation and an abuse of presidential power potentially warranting the third impeachment vote in U.S. history.

It is time for Congress to hold the president accountable.

