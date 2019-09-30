Monday’s Letters to the Editor

School segregation

EDITOR: The segregation of the Sausalito Marin City schools and the not-so-subtle racism it implies isn’t shocking if one has been paying attention to what’s happening in school districts all over the Bay Area and throughout California.

Have you ever wondered why polls indicate that a majority of Californians express mostly negative views of our public schools, in general, but give high marks to the schools their own children attend? This apparent paradox actually is quite easy to explain.

With the exception of schools in the most affluent pockets, the concept of the neighborhood school has become an anachronism. School choice has paved the way for white flight to “good schools” — an acceptable euphemism for whiter schools — and has been the main driver in the proliferation of charter schools. Parents with the requisite means will do what it takes to get their kids get into such schools.

It logically follows that parents will feel good about the schools their children attend when they’ve self-selected those schools through sanctioned mechanisms that make it difficult, if not impossible, for the “others” to attend those schools.

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

Sonoma’s campaign trail

EDITOR: Your article about Barbara Grasseschi’s arranging for presidential candidates to visit Sonoma County sparked my hope for American democracy (“Candidates rediscover county,” Sunday). It is a testament to the value of our democracy that Ronald Reagan announced his candidacy in Healdsburg, Marco Rubio visited during the 2016 Republican primaries and now local business leaders are arranging for the diverse voices of Democratic candidates to inspire citizens in our community. It is critical to listen to and consider each candidate, regardless of which one we support or who might ultimately win.

I am excited to hear that Pete Buttigieg might visit Sonoma County. He has a plan for rural America that speaks to Sonoma County’s future. He supports the creation of high-quality jobs and educational opportunities in rural areas, so that our kids don’t have to leave home to realize their dreams. He favors local/regional business development over federal programs. He knows that the sustainable rural economic development is critical to managing the effects of climate change.

Buttigieg is committed to both workers and to the businesses that provide jobs. Join us at Sonoma County for Pete Buttigieg on Facebook. Grasseschi will need to arrange a large venue.

KATHY SPEAS

Glen Ellen

A moral view

EDITOR: I pass by South Hendley Street in Santa Rosa, and I have watched people without permanent residences move into the area (“SR homeless camp,” Letters, Tuesday). Each time, I thought soon something will be done — dumpsters, porta-potties set up, a shower trailer three times a week, social services assisting with finding permanent locations, maybe a neighborhood party to create a sense of safety for everyone around Martin Luther King Park. You know, get to know the “stranger” and find out they are just like me with the same needs for safety, food, shelter, belonging and love?

Santa Rosa needs to step up and handle this situation. Everyone without a permanent home is afraid of having everything they own thrown or towed away. Everyone without a permanent home is scrambling to avoid police harassment, find food, water, toilets, maybe a job, maybe a place that accepts the small amount of disability or Social Security income they receive, maybe just a place to rest and recover from life traumas, etc.