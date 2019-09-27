McManus: Smearing Biden won’t make Trump’s Ukraine mess go away

President Donald Trump sounds like a man whose story is unraveling.

On Sunday, Trump insisted he never blocked nearly $400 million in U.S. aid to Ukraine that a bipartisan majority in Congress had approved to help Kiev counter aggression from neighboring Russia.

“I didn’t delay anything,” he told reporters at the White House.

On Tuesday, after the Washington Post reported that Trump had ordered White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to withhold the aid, the president changed course: Yes, he said, I delayed it and I’m proud of it.

“I’d withhold again,” he said. “And I’ll continue to withhold until such time as Europe and other nations contribute.”

Barely a week into the strange saga of Trump’s July 25 phone call to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy, reportedly to demand that Ukraine investigate Joe Biden’s son, the president is already on his fourth explanation.

Explanation No. 1: I didn’t do it.

Explanation No. 2: I didn’t do it, but it would have been OK if I did.

Explanation No. 3: I did it, but for a different reason than you think.

Explanation No. 4: Never mind what I did. What about Biden?

“Joe Biden and his son are corrupt, OK?” he said Monday. “If a Republican ever said what Joe Biden said, they’d be getting the electric chair by right now.”

This is mudslinging of the lowest order: a sitting U.S. president accusing a major political rival of criminal corruption, not to mention a capital offense — without any evidence. To use a more modern term, it’s disinformation intended to take the heat off Trump.

The case that Joe Biden did something wrong in Ukraine is essentially nonexistent. I say “essentially” because when he was vice president, Biden pressed Ukraine to fire a corrupt and ineffective prosecutor who had earlier investigated the owner of an energy company where Biden’s son, Hunter, was on the board.

But the inquiry was no longer active in 2016 when Biden weighed in — and his message was part of a joint effort by the Obama administration, other countries and the International Monetary Fund to clamp down on corruption in Ukraine. It wasn’t aimed at protecting the vice president or his son.

Trump isn’t trying to help voters examine the gnarly history of foreign aid and corruption in Ukraine. He’s trying to divert attention from his own apparent attempt to use U.S. foreign policy for personal gain, a clear abuse of power.

That’s why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry on Tuesday. She had little choice; more than two-thirds of her Democratic caucus, including a growing number of moderates, had called for impeachment.

No one should be surprised that the more Trump’s troubles grew, the more he lashed out at Biden. Trump’s response to any charge of misconduct is to point the finger at someone else. “When I’m wounded, I go after people hard, OK?” he said in 2016.

That year, after smearing one Republican rival after another, his main target was the Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, whom he falsely called “the most corrupt person ever to seek the presidency.”

Once in the White House, he called the FBI and its then-director, James Comey, corrupt for investigating him. He even demanded an investigation of former President Barack Obama for the purported misdeed of signing a book deal.