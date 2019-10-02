Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

October 2, 2019
A looming battle

EDITOR: Now that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has made her decision to impeach President Donald Trump, what lies ahead? If the impeachment process against President Richard Nixon is any indication, get ready for a long fight. That is, unless the president should resign. In Nixon’s case, his impeachment battle went on for 25 months before he decided he couldn’t win and resigned.

Could be a long, bruising constitutional tug of war. Many in Trump’s base will say that this fight should never be conducted as it will weaken the position of the U.S. in the world. On the other hand, Congress should do exactly what it is doing since this is the only way to restore the balance of powers — the core belief of those who wrote the Constitution.

Don’t look for any progress on gun control or global warming. This drawn-out process will bring on rhetorical sallies that will seem boring and seemingly a complete waste of the taxpayers’ time and money. The end result may really please the evangelicals since the vice president, Mike Pence, could end up in the Oval Office.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

A wasted effort

EDITOR: Ross Douthat’s Sept. 25 column suggested that President Donald Trump wants to be impeached (“Does Trump want to be impeached?”).

As Democratic strategist David Axelrod said on Fox News “By moving to impeach the president, the Democrats may be cutting their own throats.” They don’t seem to get it that Trump relishes a fight that will give him fodder for Twitter rants, speeches and press conferences. He will ridicule the Democrats for not paying attention to the business of government, and many people will sympathize.

Impeachment at this point in time is stupid. It will take many months for the Democrats to complete the process. By then, the 2020 election will be upon us. Even if they can get it done in the short term, the Senate will never vote him guilty.

The right way to get rid of Donald Trump is to vote him out. In the meantime Congress should be working on laws that benefit Americans.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

Minimum wage speed up

EDITOR: Mara Ventura said, “We would never move a minimum wage ordinance forward if we think it was going to harm small business” (“Santa Rosa looks to speed up wage increase,” Sept. 21). Well, I can tell you, this is going to harm my business.

I recently opened a restaurant in Santa Rosa, and I’ve not taken a penny out of the business. In fact, I’ve had to contribute funds to keep the business healthy. I have 32 employees: 17 make more than minimum wage; 13 make $15 or more per hour. I’m not trying to prevent the $15 an hour; I just need the time given to us by the state to plan for this increase.

A $3 increase will add approximately $10,000 a month to my labor expense. I predict you will see many small businesses close or employees losing jobs. This rapid increase will hurt local independent businesses more than the chains. Chain restaurants will be able to pay for technology that will enable them to eliminate jobs.

Please give us time to adjust to increased wages in this rapidly changing environment.

CULLEN WILLIAMSON

Owner, Steele and Hops

Loss of quiet, safety

EDITOR: With the recent legal settlement on homeless camps, the city of Santa Rosa apparently bargained away our right to safe and quiet neighborhoods. The Joe Rodota Trail near Stony Point Road, adjoining neighborhoods, Doyle Park and other places have recently been reoccupied by rapidly growing homeless camps. It is ironic that a settlement intended to ease the homeless crisis is making it worse.

Public security officials tell us their hands are tied, as the homeless have new rights to remain wherever they wish on public property while refusing to go to shelters. So we who live in these neighborhoods are subjected to noise, fights, trespassing, vandalism, trash, human waste, fires, cigarette and marijuana smoke and crying children.

The trail isn’t safe for the public to use, even though it is a crown jewel public asset. No one would ever take their family there.

Neighborhoods and voters had no seat at the table as stakeholders in this debacle agreement. Instead our safety, security and the right to quiet enjoyment of property have been ignored and compromised.

NORM HOWARD

Santa Rosa

Vaccination risks

EDITOR: Unless I am missing something, the only people at risk from an outbreak are those who refuse immunization. Let them put themselves at risk if that is what they want. The tiny percentage of people who want vaccinations but cannot tolerate them can take the necessary measures to protect themselves. Why should the state compel the majority to protect such a tiny slice of the citizens?

PHIL MITCHELL

Santa Rosa

Modern kidnapping

EDITOR: In reading the article of the kidnapping of Native American children more than 100 years ago (“Native girls reburied,” Friday), it’s kind of hard not to draw a parallel between the government kidnapping children then and the government kidnapping children at the border in the past year or so and separating them from their families. Hopefully it won’t take as long to return these children to their families as it did the Native American children whose bodies were just recently returned. Shame on us. Have we learned nothing?

ANNETTE FLACHMAN

Windsor

